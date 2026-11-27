Even though it wasn’t on Netflix, the NFL community anticipated the Thanksgiving Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. While many expected the Chiefs to secure the win, it was the Bills who claimed a 13-10 victory. But there was one controversial call that took the win away from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both the Bills and the Chiefs were tied at 10 points in the final quarter of the game. Mahomes had a chance to score a passing touchdown or set the stage for a field goal. During a third-and-10 at the Chiefs’ nine-yard line, with less than two minutes left on the clock, Mahomes connected on an 11-yard pass with wide receiver Rashee Rice. However, the replay official reversed the play and the pass was marked incomplete. That left the Chiefs with no option but to settle for a punt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought we battled through some adversity well,” Mahomes said during the postgame press conference. “Especially defensively. We played a really good football team down to the wire. Obviously, we made too many mistakes, especially towards the end of the game, but throughout the game. That kinda cost us the victory. But at the same time, I think the guys did a great job of handling the weather, doing their best.”

The replay showed that Rice’s third catch was marked incomplete because the ball hit the ground. It’s worth noting that even though the tip of the ball touched the turf, it didn’t really move. Hence, the situation gave rise to controversy, with fans slamming the officials for the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, things would have been different for the Chiefs had the pass been ruled a completion. Mahomes would have received a fresh set of downs, and the ball would have kept moving into range for a field goal or a touchdown.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

That certainly frustrated the Chiefs community. NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth didn’t agree with the decision. Even head coach Andy Reid wasn’t content with the call.

“This came from New York,” Reid said, per Arrowhead Pride. “[the guys working the game] called it a completion. I’m not quite sure what they saw, I saw he had control of the ball, and his elbow hit then the ball hit, but he had control. Normally, in those kind of situations, it has to be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious.”

However, Mahomes decided to stay away from commenting about the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t get to see a lot of reviews in the stadium,” the quarterback told the media. “They weren’t showing a lot. When we were told that they were reviewing the spot, so I didn’t know we were reviewing the catch… I haven’t seen the replay so I can’t put too much into it.”

Mahomes kept his focus on Kansas City’s own late-game mistakes. After falling to 8-3 on Tyler Bass’ 57-yard walk-off kick, the Chiefs must regroup quickly before facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 on December 3.