“Best Night of My Life”: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Gets Candid About His Wedding to Taylor Swift

After their July 3 wedding, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift refrained from speaking to the media. However, that changed during the team’s second-to-last practice before the preseason, as the star TE explained how his year is going so far.

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“It was a fun offseason, man. Wedding was the best night of my life. And I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. And that’s about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration, but it’s football, baby,” Kelce told reporters after training camp practice on August 12.

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Travis and Taylor got married at Madison Square Garden in NYC, and after the ceremony, the stadium billboards confirmed it with “JUST&T MARRIED.” Reportedly, the two wrote their own vows, while the couple’s good friend and actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Imago June 23, 2025: Fans today are remembering the day one year ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised her Eras Tour crowd in London when he joined her on stage. – ZUMAm67_ 20250623_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

The couple invited over 1,000 wedding guests, and even though there was a strict non-disclosure and phone ban, most of the guests called it deeply personal and fun.

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However, for Kelce, the celebration is over, as he is focused on training now. According to Star magazine, the TE is “throwing himself full force back into training because the season starts very soon.” Similarly, Swift will go back to work on a new album.

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“They’re both having to get back to reality, but that hasn’t taken the wind out of their sails,” the source told Star. “They are still giddy in love.”

The pop star wants to be the “ultimate support system” to Kelce and has been “cooking him healthy meals [and] she’s going to bed early right alongside him.” While the tight end is back to his disciplined schedule related to his diet, sleep, and training.

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The same source suggests that Swift is used to this now, as she has done this before while dating him for almost three years.

That said, Kelce is back on the training field, connecting with his quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the ninth straight season. He says he needs this time to grind with the boys to create that chemistry for the season.

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“I still got a lot of love for this game. I still think I can go out and play at a high level, and I want to go out there and improve myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year,” Kelce added. “The biggest thing for me is making sure that I’m accountable for the guys in this room and every single play that I’m out there.”

Some sources suggest this could be Kelce’s final season, given his one-year contract. Playing on a one-year, $12 million contract, the veteran tight end made the conscious decision to return for another campaign, driven by a desire to refine last year’s performance and leave the game on his own terms.