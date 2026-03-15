Chiefs Bid Farewell to $5.8M QB Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Recovery

Essentials Inside The Story The departing $5.8M QB secures a familiar backup deal out West.

Patrick Mahomes targets Week 1 return amid highly encouraging knee rehab.

Chiefs desperately seek reliable free-agent insurance behind recovering Mahomes.

When Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury last season, he took with him whatever playoff hopes the Chiefs had left. That is when a veteran quarterback stepped up in Mahomes’ spot. But now, that quarterback is leaving Kansas City for a better deal, and the Chiefs gave him a proper sendoff on his way out.

“Chiefs Kingdom appreciates you, @gardnerminshew5. Thanks for everything!” the Chiefs’ official Instagram account wrote for Gardner Minshew on social media.​

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Gardner Minshew arrived in Kansas City last offseason on a one-year, $1.17 million deal. That contract expired with the end of the 2025 season, putting Minshew back on the open market for the fourth time in his career.

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Now, the journeyman quarterback has signed a one-year, $5.8 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per Spotrac. The move comes after the Cardinals released Kyler Murray. Minshew joins Jacoby Brissett, who is set to be Arizona’s starter for the 2026 season, and steps into a familiar backup role once again.

Minshew’s entire journey has been one of stepping up when called upon. The Jaguars selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. And he entered the depth chart behind Nick Foles. When Foles went down with an injury in just the first week of the season, Minshew got his shot. He started 12 games that rookie year, finishing with a 6-6 record while throwing for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns.

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But the Jaguars had bigger plans at the position. In 2021, Jacksonville selected Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, and Minshew was traded to the Eagles. In Philadelphia, he served as a backup to Jalen Hurts for two seasons before becoming a free agent again. His next stop was the Colts, and that is where things finally clicked for him.

When Anthony Richardson got injured, Minshew stepped in and posted a 7-6 record with 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns. It was not elite production, but it was solid enough to keep Indianapolis competitive, as the Colts finished second in the AFC South that season. Still, Indianapolis chose not to extend him, and Minshew moved on to the Raiders for the 2024 season before ultimately landing in Kansas City last year.

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With the Chiefs, Minshew started just one game. When Mahomes went down with his knee injury in Week 15, Kansas City turned to Minshew. It did not go as planned. The Chiefs lost that game 13-16 to the Chargers. And then the following week, the Chiefs fell 26-9 to the Titans, effectively ending their season.

So, Kansas City decided to move on from him. But as they head into the next season, the bigger lesson from last season is clear: the Chiefs need a reliable backup behind Patrick Mahomes while he continues to rehab his knee.

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Patrick Mahomes eyes suiting up in Week 1, but Kansas City still needs answers at QB

In Week 15 last season, with just two minutes left in the game, Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee. He underwent surgery shortly after to repair the damage. Since then, the Chiefs quarterback has been working his way back, and the early signs are encouraging. Mahomes has set his sights on being ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

“It’s been going great,” Mahomes said in January. “Obviously, long term, I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctor said I could be.”​

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His recent public appearances have only added to that optimism. Mahomes attended the Big 12 Conference basketball tournament recently. The QB was spotted without any visible braces on his leg, though he was seen with a slight limp.

But even with Mahomes trending toward a Week 1 return, the Chiefs cannot afford to be caught off guard again. Kansas City currently has Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener on its roster. Oladokun has spent two years in the league and made just two starts, ending them with a 0-2 record.

Meanwhile, Haener came to Kansas City from the Saints, carrying just one career start and a 0-1 record to his name. He has largely served as a backup to Derek Carr since being drafted in 2023 and saw the field as a starter only once in 2024.

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Neither option inspires much confidence as a true emergency starter. Looking at the free agency market, the Chiefs have some options available, like Joe Flacco, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Carson Wentz, among others.