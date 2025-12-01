Bills QB’s Wife Has Sad Reaction to Brittany Mahomes’ Family Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story A special Marvel-themed celebration for Patrick Mahomes' family

A former teammate's wife shared her wish for November 30 event

Brittany Mahomes' special Instagram carousel caught everyone's attention

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just enjoyed a rare bright moment with his family during a tough season. The Chiefs sit at 6-6 after a disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but Mahomes found something better than a win – his son Bronze’s third birthday. QB’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, just posted a video that captured the entire celebration, one from an old teammate’s family.

On November 30, Brittany shared an Instagram reel in which her family celebrated Bronze turning three in a game zone. The party followed a “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” theme. A giant Spider-Man cake stood at the center, complete with cityscape decorations, comic-style touches, and tiny figurines. Brittany paired the fun visuals with a simple caption: “My boy is THREE❤️.”

But the celebration also brought a bittersweet moment. Under the same post, Paige Buechele, the wife of Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele, left a sad comment that caught fans’ attention. Paige wrote, “Blaizey girl wishes she could’ve been there to celebrate Bronzey the birthday boy!!! 🤍🎂 looks so much fun was had!”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Broncos vs Chiefs NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 greets his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and children, Bronze Mahomes, left, and, Sterling Mahomes, right, before a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Paige’s message felt heartfelt. Shane Buechele had spent two seasons as Patrick Mahomes’ backup before joining the Bills in 2023. Despite the move, Paige and Brittany have clearly stayed close. And Paige’s comment made sense once you watched the reel uploaded by Brittany.

In his birthday celebration highlights, Bronze looked thrilled from the very first frame. Brittany knelt beside him as he stood in a Marvel shirt and Adidas shorts, scanning the bright party setup with excitement. He ran, jumped, and laughed as he played on a trampoline with his siblings, parents, and the entire family. Patrick Mahomes joined in, shooting hoops with his kids and chasing them around the play area.

The kids also zipped down slides and enjoyed ice cream, which almost seemed like a requirement for a superhero-themed birthday. But the reel hit its highlight when Patrick guided Bronze toward the birthday cake to blow out his candles. Cameras flashed, and Bronze smiled while family and friends cheered. The moment felt simple yet special, the kind you hope every child gets at least once a year.

But some fans also noticed that the entire Mahomes family wore Adidas outfits. The coordinated look matched the theme, but it also made sense since Mahomes recently signed an extension deal with the $32 billion brand. The reel blended family joy, branding, and childhood magic in a way only the Mahomes family seems to pull off. But before this celebration, Patrick and Brittany also shared a birthday message for their son.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife shared a birthday message for their son

On November 28, Patrick Mahomes and his wife posted a carousel of Bronze’s photos on Instagram. But the caption of the post immediately stood out:

“Happy Birthday to my little dude! The smartest yet very wild and hilarious kid you will ever meet! Every day is a new day of silly jokes and lots and lots of love with you! My baby boy is 3🥹 your sisters, mom, and dad love you forever and ever🤍.”

It was a heartfelt message from parents to their three-year-old son. The photos in the post further showed Bronze throughout the year. One image featured Patrick, Brittany, Bronze, Sterling, and 11-month-old Golden Raye in a sweet family moment. Others showed Bronze at Arrowhead Stadium. In some, he held ice cream while cheering for his dad. In others, he smiled with his siblings during game days.

Patrick Mahomes often brings his family along for big events and holidays, and Brittany regularly posts glimpses of their lives. The Mahomes even got together for Thanksgiving recently. So, their traditions seem consistent, warm, and full of love. Moreover, even during a rough season for the Chiefs, the Mahomes family offers some moments that fans genuinely enjoy following.