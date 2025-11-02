Who Is Singing the National Anthem Before Chiefs vs Bills? Salary, Net Worth & More About Mark Lindquist

The football fever is about to hit the roof with an intense clash between two league giants! We’re talking about Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) and Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills (5-2). But before the Sunday game begins, one man’s voice will stand out under the bright lights of Highmark Stadium. Who’s Mark Lindquist, set to deliver a beautiful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner?”

Who will perform the national anthem at Chiefs vs Bills?

Mark J. Lindquist will perform the national anthem before Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Bills game. He’s a motivational speaker, a former sergeant and war veteran in the U.S. Air Force, and an intelligence analyst based in Denver, Colorado. However, his journey started halfway across the world in Seoul, South Korea.

He spent his first eight months as an orphan before being adopted by a Minnesota-based couple. Later, Lindquist joined the Air Force and honed his musical talent while being posted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam in Hawaii. There, he joined the entertainment group Tops in Blue and performed the national anthem before military audiences.

During his time in Hawaii, Mark drew the attention of big production houses and landed small-screen roles. He starred in TV shows such as ABC’s Lost and CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, as well as in Universal Studios’ film Battleship. But his true calling came when he founded Mark J. Lindquist Motivational Speaking and Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark J. Lindquist (@markjlindquist)

Lindquist emerged as one of the nation’s most influential speakers, performing for big companies, universities, and big sports arenas. Meanwhile, his love of singing the national anthem has always remained strong. In fact, he has sung for big teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Duke University Men’s Basketball, the College World Series, etc.

Mark Lindquist’s family

At the time of writing, information about Mike’s family is scarce. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, and spent the first eight months of his life in an orphanage. Then, his adoptive parents brought him to Minnesota, US. In March 2024, Mark shared a touching clip on Instagram after coming back from a mission in Ukraine. The video features him hugging an elderly couple, likely his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mark Lindquist’s career and net worth

Mark is one of the most famous motivational speakers and national anthem singers in the country. Over the years, the ex-sergeant has performed the national anthem in 26 countries, 50 states, and for more than 4 million people.

Additionally, his work has reached Grammy-winning artists, Hollywood stars, and many political leaders, including former President Barack Obama. Mark has authored several motivational books, including Passion! 8 Steps to Reignite Yours and Service! My Way of Life.

While there’s no viable information about his net worth, the former war veteran earns quite well. He charges from $14,000 to $20,000 for speaking at events. He charges less for virtual talks, while live and international interactions attract a higher fee. His impressive global reputation and tight calendar show he’s thriving in his career. How much will he charge for the upcoming NFL game?

Mark won’t likely receive a big paycheck because the NFL pays a standard wage determined by a union contract. However, no artist regrets such performances because the exposure one gets is second to none. Also, the league offers other perks, including game tickets and full production coverage. Compared to others, Mark’s performance at the Chiefs vs. Bills game may not bring in serious money, but it opens doors that money can’t buy.

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

There’s no denying that performing on a global platform like the NFL could lead to overnight success. Beyond the live audience, it connects to millions globally watching the sports on their televisions. In fact, an impressive half-time performance can boost an artist’s streaming numbers, record sales, and online engagement.

For instance, The Weeknd saw his music sales jump 385% after his halftime show at Super Bowl LV in 2021. Moreover, he sold over a million concert tickets in the subsequent months. For Mark Lindquist, this performance could be a big milestone in his already flourishing career.