“Bottom 10 QB”: Patrick Mahomes Receives Brutal Verdict From ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky After Chiefs’ Loss

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs came into the Sunday Night Football (SNF) game as one of only two undefeated teams left in the NFL, but the Seattle Seahawks’ 20-3 win ended Kansas City’s five-game winning streak. Within hours, ESPN’s NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had a verdict ready, and it was not gentle for the Chiefs quarterback.

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“When it comes to throwing the ball to a wide receiver, right now, Patrick’s a bottom-10 quarterback,” Orlovsky asserted on ESPN’s Get Up. “And that’s not a Patrick thing. That’s a receiver thing. But this is a team that we believe can defense and run the football to a Super Bowl, right? We think that’s fair. You’re going to have to beat Jacksonville. You’re going to have to beat Cleveland. You’re going to have to beat Denver. You’ll have to beat New England. Those are really good secondaries.

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“So, one, can you go get, and this is more of a you question, and tell me if I’m outrageous here. Is Brian Thomas Jr. an option? Is Garrett Wilson an option? I think it would be bad for the Jets to trade him. Is George Pickens an option? Like, I know this is outrageous, but if you’re the Chiefs, you’re not good enough.”

Orlovsky’s critique targets Mahomes’ accuracy to receivers specifically.

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The claim landed hard because of how the night went. The Chiefs scored only three points, tying the lowest total in any game Mahomes has started. For a team that had looked untouchable for five weeks, it was a jarring way to lose the perfect record.

But what went wrong for the four-time Super Bowl champions in their Week 7 clash?

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First off, for the first time in Mahomes’ 153 career starts, the Chiefs failed to register a single red-zone possession or score a touchdown. Overall, he completed only 19 out of 33 pass attempts for 165 yards while allowing one sack.

Apart from that, with receiving stars such as Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton depleted by injuries, the team lacked downfield playmakers.

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Even with steady production from Travis Kelce and Noah Gray, wideouts struggled to separate against the Seahawks’ defensive backs. Critical execution errors, including a brutal second-half drop by wide receiver Xavier Worthy, consistently stalled drives before they could cross midfield.

Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback with 12 seasons in the league and an analyst for eight years, believed Mahomes falters when it comes to targeting his receivers.

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The Chiefs’ WR2 Worthy did play the game, and WR1 Rice has been out due to hamstring and knee injuries. That’s why Orlovsky also discussed the possibility of Kansas City trading for more playmakers to their offensive unit.

Interestingly, when head coach Andy Reid addressed the media following the tough loss, he refused to point fingers at his quarterback or any other player. Instead, he chose to take the responsibility.

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“All three phases we struggled, so we’ve got to do better, and that’s my responsibility,” Reid said. “So I take full responsibility for this. We’ve got to play better as a team.”

While Orlovsky rated Mahomes poorly as a quarterback, Reid stood by his star player. Together, Reid and Mahomes have achieved historic heights, from winning three Super Bowl championships (Super Bowls LIV, LVII, LVIII) to making four Super Bowl appearances in five years (2020-2024).

That said, it will be interesting to see how Mahomes & Co. bounce back following their Week 7 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Next up, the Chiefs face the Denver Broncos in a Week 8 matchup on November 1.