Brett Veach Announces Major Setback in Chiefs’ Draft Plans Amid Efforts to Ease Patrick Mahomes’ Workload

GM Brett Veach has revealed that the franchise was dealt a massive blow to their draft preparations as the Kansas City Chiefs look to improve after a disappointing 6-11 season. The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 as QB1 Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL injury in December. After this poor performance, the franchise was hit with another snag, which took the Chiefs a few steps back in their rebuilding journey.

They were handed the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. However, despite having a top-10 selection, Veach shared how the franchise was forced to move on from a significant number of prospects, as many younger players have decided to stay in college because of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals.

“When the official decision date for the underclassmen came, I believe we moved over 25 guys off our board that we had Top 75, Top 100,” Veach said, as per NBC Sports. “So it really impacts, I think, the draft, and then you’re getting older, older prospects as you go on. I don’t think that’s going to change any time soon, and I think that’s something we have to adapt to.”

NIL in college sports officially began on July 1, 2021, when the NCAA adopted an interim policy allowing student-athletes to receive compensation. In college, student-athletes were long prohibited from making deals to profit from their fame as their NIL rights were signed with their respective sports teams. But after a combination of NCAA rule changes and state laws restored NIL rights to college athletes, allowing them to sign sponsorship deals ever since.

With NIL deals being extremely lucrative, many players have decided to stay in college instead of entering the NFL draft. Further addressing this issue, Veach revealed the draft is dominated by older players who have fully exhausted their NCAA eligibility, and hence the Chiefs will have to select some prospects older than players currently on the roster.

“You see their birth dates, and then you look at the roster, and a lot of our guys are as young as these guys,” Veach said.

While the draft process has proven more complicated than expected, Veach remains focused on the bigger picture. With Mahomes gearing up for his return, the Chiefs’ front office is still determined to maximize the draft to find prospects that can take the pressure off their QB1.

Brett Veach outlines plans to support Patrick Mahomes for the 2026 season

During his interaction with the press at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Brett Veach revealed the Chiefs’ plan to take pressure off Patrick Mahomes by improving their running game. Kansas City’s running offense had a dismal 2025, as every running back on the roster was held under four yards per carry. Hence, the Chiefs’ front office is adamant about improving this aspect ahead of the 2026 season.

“We want to get more explosive in the running game,” Veach said. “And, you know, we’ve invested in that interior, with Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey, I mean, two of the best in the league, and we thought Kingsley (Suamataia) made a big step. I mean, those are three talented interior players. So, I think, and we’ve talked about it, and Coach (Andy Reid) has done an amazing job with his staff cranking on that scheme eval, but I think being more explosive in the running game and really taking advantage of those interior three to kind of impose your will on an opposing team’s defense.”

Despite facing hurdles with their draft prospects, the Chiefs have a clear vision for returning to Super Bowl contention. Brett Veach and Co. are betting that building a more explosive running game around one of the league’s best interior offensive lines will take the pressure off their franchise quarterback. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Kansas City operates through this offseason.