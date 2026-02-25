Brett Veach Announces Travis Kelce Retirement Update Amid Calls to Move On From Chiefs TE

February 25, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 walks off the field after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. – ZUMAm67_ 20250225_zaf_m67_025 Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx – ZUMA0805 0805308724st Copyright: xIMAGO/TammyxLjungbladx

February 25, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 walks off the field after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs are preparing for multiple outcomes with Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old’s future remains uncertain heading into the offseason.

There’s growing debate around what Kansas City should do next.

With Travis Kelce’s contract expiring and retirement on the table, the Kansas City Chiefs face a major decision about their franchise cornerstone just days before free agency. And now, the Chiefs’ GM, Brett Veach, has given his strongest indication yet on whether the team is ready to move on from the 11-time Pro Bowler.

“I think we’ve kind of taken a different approach with Travis in the sense that I think we’ve kind of prepared for either scenario,” Veach said. “Coach had mentioned on Friday [that] he’s had great dialogue with Travis on our end, myself, (assistant general manager) Chris Shea, Travis’ crew, we’ve had some good dialogue there, and I’m sure we’re going to see him here just like we will all the other players’ agents and we’ll continue that dialogue. Travis is the best, he’s an icon, hopefully he comes back and we’ll just kind of let that process play out.”

Kelce may need to take a sizable pay cut if he does return to the Chiefs. Before restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ contract, the franchise sat more than $50 million above the projected 2026 cap. However, even after converting $54.45 million into a signing bonus, the team remains about $11 million over the limit. According to former NFL agent and CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry, a new contract could be in the $10-$12 million range, which is well below his $17.125 million average.

After being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, Travis Kelce has been one of the faces of the Chiefs franchise, as he sits third behind Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten for the most yards for a tight end in league history, with 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns. While putting up these incredible numbers, Kelce helped lead Kansas City to three Super Bowl victories after bringing home three Lombardi trophies in 2020, 2022, and 2024.

But after turning 36 last October, Travis Kelce saw a drop in his production after recording 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns while earning his 11th Pro Bowl selection. His age and dip in production led to widespread speculation about the 2025 season being the last one for the star tight end. But looking at Brett Veach’s comments, there’s hope among Kansas City fans for one last ride with Travis Kelce, despite the decision sparking debate among analysts.

Ex-NFL GM warns Kansas City about bringing back Travis Kelce

While excitement continues to build around what happens next with Travis Kelce, former New England Patriots assistant GM Mike Tannenbaum has issued a clear warning for Brett Veach and the Chiefs’ front office. Tannenbaum wants Kansas City to move on from its franchise superstar and look for younger options either through the draft or via trades.

“I wouldn’t do it,” the former NFL general manager said on Get Up. “When you’re in the front office, and you’re a head coach, you have to make the honest and sober observation that you want to pay a player for what they’re going to do, not what they’ve done. He is slowing down. When you look at the best tight ends in the game right now, Trey McBride is 27, Brock Bowers is 25, and Sam LaPorta is 25. There are some really good tight ends in the draft, like Kenyon Sadiq, Max Klare, and Michael Trigg, among others.”

Travis Kelce’s future in Kansas City remains uncertain, but the Chiefs must decide whether to bring back their legendary tight end or start a new chapter without him. Veach’s decision will signal whether the Chiefs are committed to one last run with their legendary tight end or are ready to usher in a new era for their offense.