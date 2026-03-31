Brittany Mahomes & Chiefs Heiress Send Message as Taylor Swift’s Ex Announces Personal News

It’s been a big few months in the Taylor Swift universe. The pop star’s engagement to Travis Kelce had the internet going wild, and now it’s all about leaked wedding dates and guest lists. But last week, a different Taylor grabbed the spotlight, and the Chiefs’ circle had thoughts about that, too.

On March 26, Taylor Lautner, yes, that Taylor Lautner, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with his wife, Tay, with a sonogram of their baby on the way. The caption was, “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” A classic nod to one of the most wonderfully confusing naming situations in Hollywood. The post sent fans into a frenzy. But among the first to flood the comments were two familiar names from the Kansas City Chiefs world.

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“Omgggggg congrats guys!!!” Brittany Mahomes dropped in the comments. Patrick Mahomes’ wife, who herself knows what it’s like to announce a baby to the world mid-spotlight, clearly wasn’t going to let the moment pass without showing love. Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, was equally quick.

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“Congratulations!” she wrote.

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It’s worth stepping back for a second, because for some fans, the Taylor Lautner-Chiefs connection might not be immediately obvious. It all runs through Taylor Swift.

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Lautner and Swift had a brief, very public romance in the fall of 2009. They met on the set of the Valentine’s Day film and became one of those couples that tabloids obsessed over almost immediately. It was also partly because of the whole “Two Taylors” thing and partly because they were both ridiculously famous at the time. By December 2009, it was over.

But Swift isn’t someone who just lets relationships fade quietly. She wrote “Back to December” off her Speak Now album, which Lautner himself confirmed was about him. She even said in a 2010 interview that it was the first time she’d ever said sorry to someone through a song.

Fast forward over a decade, and the two have turned their bond into an actual friendship. When Swift re-recorded Speak Now in 2023, she brought Lautner on stage to celebrate and then cast him in the “I Can See You” music video. His wife, Tay, was there for all of it, and Swift has since called both of them her “close friends.”

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That’s where the Chiefs’ connection closes the loop. Swift is now engaged to Kelce, which means the entire Chiefs organization has, whether they planned it or not, become intertwined with her world. Brittany Mahomes, who has been in Swift’s orbit through game days and mutual events, clearly has warmth for people in Swift’s circle, too.

Back to the people of the hour, Taylor and Tay Lautner. They started dating in 2018, got engaged in November 2021, and married in November 2022. Tay’s maiden name was Taylor Dome, and when she took Lautner’s last name at the wedding, they became, quite literally, two Taylor Lautners. She started going by “Tay” simply to avoid the chaos that came with sharing an identical name with her husband.

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Their pregnancy announcement on March 26 featured the couple outdoors in an open grassy setting, holding a sonogram and just visibly happy. The caption hinting at a potential baby name, another “Taylor Lautner,” presumably, got people talking in the comments section, which filled up fast.

The two weren’t alone in getting love from the NFL world. Several other celebrities and personalities piled on with congratulations. But it was the Chiefs’ connection that caught the most attention among football fans. No surprise there. Right now, anything that touches the Chiefs or Taylor Swift’s world tends to do that.

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The Congratulations Just Keep Coming

And it wasn’t just the Chiefs circle showing up for the Lautners. Anna Marie Kupp, wife of Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and a mom of three herself, dropped a “Congratulations!!” in the comments.

Randi Mahomes, Patrick’s mom and NFL world’s most enthusiastic cheerleader for everyone she loves, added her own “Congratulations! ❤️” And Kay Adams, never one to hold back when the moment calls for it, summed up what most people were probably feeling with just “😍” Even Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, took a moment to send her congratulations the couple’s way.

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What’s striking about all of this is how genuinely cross-league the love has been. The Lautners clearly have reach, partly because of who Taylor is as a celebrity and partly because Tay has quietly built her own warm, relatable presence on social media over the years. Put all of that together, and you’ve got a pregnancy announcement that the entire NFL world, it seems, decided to collectively celebrate.