Brittany Mahomes, Gracie Hunt Rally Behind Sophie Cunningham After Viral Finger-Pointing Gesture

The moment lasted about 22 seconds. No words exchanged, no shoves – just Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham pointing at Phoenix Mercury’s shooting guard DeWanna Bonner when the two faced each other on June 22. The deliberate, consistent, and relentless pointing suddenly became the most replicated meme of the WNBA’s 2026 season, and it’s still spreading.

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Cunningham posted a photo carousel on her Instagram this week, sharing game scenes, sideline moments, and the finger-point front and center. She didn’t even need to write a caption. Five emojis – 👉🏼👆🏼👇🏼👈🏼☝🏼 – covered it, and the post did the rest to bring in the sports community.

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Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hopped into the comments section with a short message of support: “This post🤣👏🏼🔥.”

Mahomes is the co-owner of the KC Current football club, has over 2.1 million Instagram followers, and an audience that stretches well past sports. Her showing up in Cunningham’s comments wasn’t a small thing, and it wasn’t the first time, either.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Cunningham (@sophie_cham) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Back in May, when Cunningham announced she’d be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Brittany – herself an SI Swimsuit model – dropped in with a simple “Amazing!!!🔥” The support has been consistent.

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As for Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, she wasn’t done with one comment of support. She left two comments on the carousel, and following Cunningham’s example, Hunt didn’t need words. Her first comment was a crown emoji for Cunningham (👑), followed by a second, more direct tribute: “👉🏻 👉🏻 👉🏻.”

This wasn’t a random interaction, either. Last December, when Gracie posted pictures from Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest, Cunningham and Hunt engaged in an exchange of compliments on social media. What’s more, Cunningham is a part of the Chiefs Kingdom, too, having expressed her support for the team on multiple occasions online. That connection with the Chiefs, as well as Brittany Mahomes and Gracie Hunt, has shown up again after Cunningham’s viral moment.

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That moment came at the Fever-Mercury game on June 22. Fever’s star point guard, Caitlin Clark, had just gotten hit with a technical foul after a skirmish with DeWanna Bonner. Just when things got a bit heated, the enforcer Cunningham came to the scene to see what had happened and speak to the officials about the technical. What happened next is where it all unraveled – in the most viral way possible – and Cunningham laid it out herself on her podcast.

Imago Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) points at Phoenix Mercury forward-guard DeWanna Bonner (24) as an argument broke out between the two players on Monday, June 22, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 86-77.

“So, what happened is… [DeWanna Bonner] is the one that did something extra, and then Caitlin got the tech,” Cunningham explained on the Show Me Something podcast. “So I walked out there, and I was literally talking to the ref… I was like, ‘Now, Caitlin got one, but why didn’t [Bonner] get one? Because if Caitlin is gonna get one, then she should have got one. It should have been one or the other. And I was just kind of pointing, and [Bonner] like, ‘Don’t you point at me!” And I was like, ‘Oh, shouldn’t have said that.’

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“And I didn’t say a word,” Cunningham added. “So stupid! Like, that is the stupidest thing I’ve ever done.

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“I’m telling you, everyone’s like, ‘That is so dumb.’ I think it was so dumb. But it was pissing her off, and I couldn’t help myself. I could not. She was losing her s***, and all I was doing was literally pointing.”

That Bonner backdrop matters because she joined the Fever in February 2025 and left for Phoenix by July. Cunningham didn’t let it slide at the time, saying on her podcast, “It’s OK to be professional about it and, like, send a text to your teammates.” The June 22 game only gave the underlying tension a stage.

Sophie Cunningham calls that moment the “stupidest thing” she’s ever done. But when the wife of the NFL’s most remarkable quarterback and the daughter of a franchise owner both show up in your comments – unprompted, pointing right back – the meme has officially cleared the sport it came from.