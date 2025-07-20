Brittany Mahomes Has Only 1 Word for New Chiefs WAG as Patrick Mahomes’ Receiver Gets Married

The Chiefs have stayed on top thanks to great coaching, elite quarterback play, and a front office that rarely misses. But sustaining that kind of success takes more than talent. It takes continuity. And some of that comes from what’s happening off behind the scenes in the tight-knit group of player families that’s become one of the most cohesive in the league. Brittany Mahomes is a big reason why.

She’s been the connective tissue for years now. Hosting team dinners, organizing offseason trips, and making sure new wives and girlfriends are brought into the fold early. The headlines go to Taylor Swift, and sure, she’s around, but the real structure comes from Brittany.

And, Brittany’s WAG influence goes beyond celebrity matchups. She loves her weekend retreats with fellow NFL wives, including Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, building bonds that echo the cohesion Patrick’s team shows on Sundays. So when another Chiefs receiver got married, it wasn’t just personal news. It was another addition to a carefully nurtured group. Brittany made sure that the welcome was loud!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s never been shy about sharing his life beyond the helmet. But this time, the headlines aren’t about his dance moves or touchdown celebrations. It’s about his forever teammate, Laura Kruk. Kruk dropped a stunning carousel of wedding photos on Instagram, captioned simply, “forever.” The images? Picture-perfect: Laura in an elegant satin halter gown, Juju in a crisp black suit, both locked in sun-drenched poses on a rocky shoreline that looked like it was made for romance. And Brittany Mahomes? She didn’t miss a beat, sliding into the comments with one emphatic word: “Perfection😍🔥.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Kruk (@laura_kruk) Expand Post

The Chiefs receiver officially tied the knot with Kruk, a fitness coach and entrepreneur who keeps her public persona refreshingly low-key. Juju and Laura got engaged on September 11, 2024, during a private sunset cruise near Nantucket Island. A scene that practically wrote its own rom-com script. Laura called it “the best day of my life, I love you forever 🤞🏼.”

Their chemistry has played out on social media ever since, including when Kruk went viral for her Chiefs gear during the AFC Championship Game against the Bills on January 26, 2025. She wore a black shearling jacket, a vintage tee featuring Juju, and a football-shaped handbag, proudly cheering “Go Chiefs and go 9″ in her post. After the win, she ran onto the field, and Juju swept her off her feet in a literal celebration that fans couldn’t stop sharing.

And while that moment went viral, the real heartbeat of the Chiefs stayed right where it’s always been — with Mahomes and the people closest to him

Patrick Mahomes’ offseason was all about family

If there’s one thing Patrick Mahomes doesn’t fumble, it’s family. The Chiefs superstar once admitted how “Fatherhood made me grow up in the locker room,” revealing just how much being a dad shapes the man who leads Kansas City every Sunday. That balance between Super Bowl pressures and parenting showed up again recently, when Mahomes wrapped up a sun-soaked family vacation in Mexico alongside Brittany and their three children. Sterling, Bronze, and baby Golden. But while fans marveled at the wholesome family shots Brittany shared on Instagram, it was Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, who stole the comment section with a heartfelt, three-word reply: “I love y’all!” It wasn’t an isolated moment either.

Randi, the most adorable grandma, often publicly showers love on her family. Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, she proudly declared she’d be on full “grandma duty” while the world watched her son chase another ring: “I may not watch much football, but I’ll be holding the grandbabies the whole time.”

You see, in Kansas City, Brittany keeps the WAG circle tight, and Randi keeps the family even tighter. And between the sideline selfies and grandma duty, the Mahomes legacy is all about the people holding it all together on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad