Brittany Mahomes’ Latest Update With Patrick Mahomes Turns Heads After Featuring in SI Swimsuit Issue

Essentials Inside The Story A pre-Super Bowl celebration brought together several high-profile NFL couples.

Brittany Mahomes shared a behind-the-scenes look from the exclusive event.

One moment from Patrick Mahomes quietly caught fans’ attention.

While recovering from his injury, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took some time to celebrate his wife, Brittany, and her latest achievement. Ahead of Super Bowl LX, Sports Illustrated hosted an exclusive party in San Francisco, and Brittany, who graced the cover of the magazine’s February digital issue, attended the event with Patrick by her side. While the party was held a few days ago, Brittany recently gave fans an inside look at the star-studded event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brittany Mahomes gave fans an inside look at the exclusive SI Swimsuit party, sharing a series of photos on her Instagram. Brittany and Patrick stepped out alongside fellow WAGs and their NFL partners to mark the launch of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit digital covers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had the best time celebrating our @si_swimsuit digital covers with this amazing community and the people that make it all possible 🤍🤍,” Brittany wrote in the caption of the IG post.

In the first photo with the post, Brittany posed with Patrick Mahomes in front of a wooden display filled with Sports Illustrated memorabilia, footballs, and framed covers. Brittany stunned in an Alex Perry gray bustier minidress and paired it with metallic Aquazzura heels. Meanwhile, Patrick kept things casual, looking relaxed while wearing a white T-shirt with a dark denim jacket and jeans. Brittany and Patrick smiled widely for the camera, and it absolutely gave date night energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another photo showed Brittany standing alone at the event, looking confident and polished in her strappy heels, layered silver necklaces, and soft glam makeup. You could tell that Brittany was soaking in the moment. Brittany’s post also included group shots with fellow SI Swimsuit models and guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While Brittany was the star of the evening, all eyes were also on Patrick Mahomes. His appearance without crutches was a welcome sight for Chiefs fans, marking a visible step forward in his recovery from a season-ending ACL tear against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025. Mahomes underwent successful surgery and is continuing his rehab. Seeing Mahomes comfortably mingling at the party felt like a visible step forward in his recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The People’s official Instagram account even shared a video of Patrick networking at the event with the caption: “Patrick Mahomes is a supportive husband.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the event, produced by Authentic Live, brought together several high-profile WAG models, Brittany’s photos revealed that Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, and Haley Cavinder – along with their NFL partners – attended the celebration. The party marked a major moment for the SI Swimsuit digital covers, and Brittany clearly felt thankful. She emphasized the “amazing community” behind the project, choosing to celebrate the team rather than just herself.

While Brittany has modeled for the publication before, this time feels different as she became one of six WAGs featured on the February 2026 digital cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes’ wife also turned heads in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue

With six individual covers, the SI Swimsuit February 2026 issue spotlighted NFL WAGs who shape culture beyond the sidelines, and Brittany Mahomes’ wife stood proudly among them. Despite the shoot taking place in surprisingly cold weather on Captiva Island in Fort Myers, Brittany and the other models delivered fearlessly. In her issue, Brittany wore a barely-there bright red and white-lined bikini with confidence and shared an empowering message:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just hope that by doing this, I can inspire women in life to still feel confident and to still work for themselves and take care of their bodies.”

As a former soccer player and self-proclaimed fitness enthusiast, Brittany has long prioritized health and strength. She also isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion, and that mix of athleticism and glam makes her stand out in the SI Swimsuit February 2026 issue.

Joining her on individual covers of the magazine were other WAGs, including Christen Goff, Ronika Love, Haley Cavinder, Claire Kittle, and Normani. SI Swimsuit described these women as a “dynamic collective made up of trendsetters, tastemakers and leaders across music, sports, business and digital culture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That feels accurate because Brittany and the other WAGs are not just partners of NFL stars. SI also noted that the group is reshaping the ‘WAG’ label simply by being themselves. Brittany has also spoken openly about the pressures that come with that WAG label. After marrying Patrick Mahomes in March 2022 and making her SI debut in 2024, she reflected on the experience.

“I think being the significant other to an NFL player is an incredibly hard role, and we take on a lot of important stuff behind the scenes that people don’t get to see,” Brittany said to SI magazine. “But we also get to enjoy life and do things that we love, too.”

Now, standing alongside other NFL WAGs, Brittany is doing more than posing for covers – she’s stepping into a broader narrative about confidence, visibility, and women’s empowerment. And with Patrick Mahomes cheering her on through his own recovery journey, it couldn’t feel more meaningful.