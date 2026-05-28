Brittany Mahomes-Led $325M Business Empire Helps Launch New Sports League in Kansas City

Back in 2020, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, made a bold investment. She used her soccer background and entrepreneurial mindset to help transform the NWSL’s Kansas City Current franchise. As per Forbes, the KC Current’s valuation jumped from $75 million in 2024 to $325 million in 2026. The franchise now leads the NWSL in annual revenue at $36 million. And now, Brittany’s growing sports empire is helping launch a historic youth soccer initiative in Kansas City.

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“Everyone deserves access to The Beautiful Game 🙌,” KC Current announced on Instagram on Wednesday. “With @cvshealth & @ussoccer, we are bringing a no-cost youth soccer league to the Historic Northeast in Kansas City, inspiring generations to come 🩵.”

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Fans already know Brittany Mahomes’ passion for sports. From starring in collegiate soccer to launching Brittany Lynne Fitness, she has consistently invested in athletics and entrepreneurship. Earlier this month, United WE also honoured Brittany with the inaugural Champion for Change Award for her impact on professional sports and business. Now, Brittany is furthering that mission with the KC Current.

The NWSL team is partnering with the Kansas State Youth Soccer Association, U.S. Soccer, and Kansas City Parks & Recreation to launch the 9th & Van Brunt Soccer League. CVS Health, already a KC Current sponsor, will serve as the league’s presenting sponsor. The league will operate out of the 9th & Van Brunt Athletic Fields in Kansas City, Missouri, and support community groups across the metropolitan area.

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The 9th & Van Brunt Soccer League will feature an eight-week Saturday schedule beginning July 11, the same day Kansas City hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

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“Launching the 9th & Van Brunt Soccer League is a perfect embodiment of the Kansas City Current’s community pillars,” Kansas City Current President Raven Jemison told KCTV5. “We could not be more appreciative of our incredible partners and staff who helped bring this to life. This league will have a generational impact on young athletes, families, and coaches across the city. We are excited to see how the league grows and the success stories that come from it.”

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Jemison emphasized that Brittany Mahomes’ team-led project focuses on building long-term grassroots opportunities for local families. The inaugural season of the 9th & Van Brunt Soccer League will include 120 players aged between 8 and 10. Every participant will receive a Nike jersey, cleats, shin guards, a KC Current soccer ball, and an additional ball from Franklin Sports. Coaches in the 9th & Van Brunt Soccer League will also gain free access to educational resources.

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“The new soccer league at 9th and Van Brunt represents a powerful moment of possibility for the youth, coaches, and families of Kansas City’s historic Northeast and the surrounding community,” Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCTV5. “What’s being built here goes far beyond the game. It is a meaningful investment in people, in dreams, and in the future of our city. With the support of the Kansas City Current, U.S. Soccer, and dedicated partners, this league will open doors and create life-changing opportunities.

“Centering it at 9th & Van Brunt is a powerful statement, one that reflects a deep, lasting commitment to uplifting this community and transforming Kansas City both on and off the pitch.”

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Brittany Mahomes has consistently pushed women’s sports into the spotlight while helping grow the KC Current’s national profile. Now, this youth league adds another meaningful investment to her expanding vision for Kansas City athletics.

Brittany Mahomes’ team-led project furthers athletic growth in KC

The 9th & Van Brunt Soccer League will build upon decades of athletic growth in Kansas City, thanks to veteran coaches like Alan Jones. When Jones arrived from England years ago, Kansas City lacked professional teams, strong youth systems, and quality facilities. But Jones then spent 36 years with Challenger Sports, helping change that reality.

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Jones and his colleagues focused heavily on improving infrastructure and creating more opportunities for female athletes and coaches in Kansas City. Those grassroots efforts eventually helped pave the way for projects like CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional team.

“At the height of our camp season in 2016, we coached 120,000 kids that summer in every single state in the U.S. and province in Canada,” Jones told Asatunews.

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Jones also coached a local under-9 team to a national title that included future Sporting KC players like Seth Sinovic and Matt Besler. He believes Kansas City’s investment in facilities transformed the region into one of the nation’s premier soccer markets.

“We’ve got probably more turf fields and complexes here in town than any other city in the country,” Jones added. “To have the KC Current here – the first women’s purpose-built stadium – it’s a massive development.”

Brittany Mahomes played a major role in developing CPKC Stadium, the privately financed $140 million venue that opened in 2024. Now, the KC Current has become the first NWSL franchise to sell out every home game in a season. Ultimately, Brittany’s team continues finding new ways to promote the sport across Kansas City.