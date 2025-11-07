Brittany Mahomes Makes Announcement With Patrick After $275M Investment Inspired NFL Legend

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes made headlines again after revealing a major announcement following an investment that grew 266%. While Patrick builds his legacy on the field, he and his wife are quietly constructing a business and philanthropic empire off of it. Their latest venture proves just how personal their mission has become.

On her Instagram story, Brittany Mahomes shared a post from FARE that thanked the couple for their generous contribution to the initiative

“We’re deeply grateful to Brittany and Patrick Mahomes and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation for their incredible support of FARE and the food allergy community. FARE was honored to be among this year’s recipients of the foundation’s generous giving,” the post read.

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) has partnered with 15 and the Mahomies Foundation through their nonprofit organization to create “15 and FARE” in Kansas City. Their aim is clear: to make food allergy education and support accessible in a region where many families struggle with limited resources.

“Food allergy affects 33 million Americans, including my family. It’s not just about avoiding certain foods, it’s a life-threatening disease that requires constant attention,” Brittany Mahomes stated, according to the FARE website.

Their contribution goes beyond financial support. The campaign has personal significance because Brittany and Patrick have both publicly discussed their children’s food allergies. Brittany has talked about the constant watchfulness and anxiety that surround potential reactions. Their participation shows that this campaign is a lived experience channeled into action rather than merely a charitable endeavor.

Patrick Mahomes championed 15, and FARE will be the beneficiary of this year’s My Cause My Cleats. During weeks 13 and 14 this season, Mahomes will be sporting custom-designed cleats to demonstrate support towards the cause.

FARE’s mission is to improve life quality for the 33 million Americans managing food allergies through research, education, and advocacy. The “FARE Neighborhoods Initiative” provides community partnerships, training, and workshops to underprivileged communities. The training of food bank employees and restaurant employees will be the main focus in Kansas City.

By providing useful tools and minimizing isolation, this collaboration benefits the community. It prepares both service providers and families to handle allergic responses. Kansas City provides an example of how athletics, philanthropy, and health activism can coexist through “15 and FARE.” As other NFL superstars recognize the potential for athlete-led ownership and join her cause, Brittany Mahomes’ impact in the sports industry has also significantly increased.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ NWSL move inspires Bryce Young and Eli Manning

When Brittany Mahomes oversaw the investment in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Kansas City Current, she captivated interest in the sports industry. Her goal for the league and its quick rise was to establish an elite women’s sports team in Kansas City.

“These women deserve to feel important and have their own facility so that they can perform at their best. I hope this sets the bar for women’s sports everywhere, and other cities continue to build around women’s sports,” Brittany Mahomes stated.

Eli Manning and Bryce Young announced their own sports investments after they were inspired by that milestone. Manning and Young join Mahomes on the NWSL’s new advisory board, indicating a broader ownership change.

“The NWSL is one of the most exciting leagues in sports today, with growth that rivals anything we’ve seen before,” Manning said. “I’m honored to be part of this Advisory Board and to help continue building a league that inspires communities, empowers women, and sets the standard for excellence on and off the field.”

Mahomes has established herself as a leader in the sports industry over time. She contributed to the Current’s growth from its establishment in 2020 to its current $275 million franchise value. She has credibility and influence because of her background as a former soccer player and current franchise co-owner.

Brittany Mahomes’ investment in the NWSL established a standard for athletes who become owners. Her accomplishment redefined how athletes approach ownership and influence in the sports industry and served as an inspiration to Manning and Young.