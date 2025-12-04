Brittany Mahomes Makes Personal Decision For Erin Andrews & Charissa Thompson

While the Chiefs are preparing for the Texans, Brittany Mahomes is running her own offense, sending strategic gifts to two of the NFL’s most prominent media personalities. Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming clash against the Houston Texans, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, sent adorable surprise packages to the FOX TV hosts Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews.

As the gifts brought smiles to their faces, the media personalities shared their excitement on social media.

“Thank you @brittanylynne & @diviofficial,” Charissa Thompson wrote on Instagram. “The coziest pajamas and thanks to Divi.. hair is growing and healthier than it’s ever been! And how cute is this box with my name on it! Thanks, babes.”

Imago Brittany Mahomes’ Story – via Instagram

Erin Andrews also showcased the adorable gift pack from Divi Official and shared a simple “Thank you” message.

Imago Brittany Mahomes’ story – via Instagram

Brittany Mahomes partnered with Divi, a Dallas-based hair-care brand, in September this year. The brand was officially announced as their partner for the 2025 NFL season. As part of the collaboration, Brittany emerged as the face of Divi’s “game-day glam” campaign, highlighting scalp health and hair-care products that support daily hair wellness.

As part of the deal, Divi also offered a limited-edition “Brittany Mahomes x Divi Game Day Bundle,” allowing fans to try the same products that help create her signature look. Continuing her highly discussed collaboration, she further decided to promote the brand products by sharing them with her close ones during the festive season.

Both Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews found common ground with Brittany Mahomes’ hair care stint with Divi. Just weeks after she officially collaborated with the brand, the Chiefs’ QB’s wife sent a gift pack to Thompson (on September 30).

“I wanted you to have a little something to treat yourself. Hope you love it as much as I do,” Brittany’s note along with the package said. “Here’s to good hair days, always. xo, Brittany.”

Thompson’s response to the gift also made headlines on social media as she shared a picture of the package along with a thankful message in the caption. However, it isn’t just Brittany who is cherishing the festive vibes with adorable and meaningful gifts.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, shifts her Christmas gifting approach for grandchildren

Randi Mahomes, mother of Patrick Mahomes, recently decided to change how she gives Christmas gifts to her grandchildren. Instead of buying a lot of random toys and goodies like she used to, this year she plans to give gifts that really match each child’s age and help with their growth and learning. The QB’s mother said that she doesn’t want to go overboard. Instead, she wants her presents to actually “matter.”

“It’s holiday prep at Granny’s house! When I used to shop for my grandbabies, I would just pick out anything. And now I really want it to be direct on their age because they’re so smart,” Randi said, in a recent Instagram post. “Grandi loves to see her grandkids learning. At this stage in life, I want all of my gifts to matter. Granny is so ready for the holidays.”

Randi Mahomes has publicly shared multiple warm moments with her grandchildren that showcase the closeness in their relationship. Back in February this year, she wished her granddaughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, a happy 4th birthday with an adorable, “I love you forever,” message.

She also shared an Instagram album from “Grandi Camp 2025,” adding everyday moments from home time to family outings. The recent post added more to the story, making it clear that she not only loves them but also wants the best contribution to their growth.