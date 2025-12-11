Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ $3.2M News Away From Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes’ foundation hits major youth volunteer milestone

Brittany Mahomes reacts to the milestone achievement

Young volunteers credit Mahomes for inspiring community service

Having won three Super Bowls for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes might be the best quarterback of his generation. But his greatness extends way beyond the gridiron field. The Chiefs’ quarterback started 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in 2019 to help young children. Six years later, the foundation’s major milestone even got the attention of his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 10, the non-profit organization Youth Volunteer Corps posted on Instagram about its exemplary service to the community. They revealed that the young volunteers clocked 92,714 hours of service and created more than $3.2 million in the process. Mahomes’ wife was also impressed and liked the IG post.

At the heart of this is Patrick Mahomes. The most spirited volunteer, Luke from Hampton, credited Showtime as his inspiration behind the tireless work.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 15 and the Mahomies Foundation (@15andmahomies) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Patrick Mahomes has inspired me to volunteer because of the way he uses his platform to give back to the community (being a core sponsor of Youth Volunteer Corps). Beyond his talent on the field, he demonstrates leadership, generosity, and a commitment to helping others, showing success comes with the responsibility to make a positive impact,” Luke said.

This has been the leadership style of the Chiefs’ QB, who never hesitates to help those in need. Almost two months back, Patrick and Brittany went to the sixth annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala. With over 900 supporters in attendance, he helped generate $1.5 million for 27 Kansas City charities. The couple looked happy as donors came to the stage for a photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are three major programs through which Mahomes tries to help the youth. Read for 15 encourages the young children to read daily, Volunteer for 15 seeks to develop leadership in helping others and community impact, and 15 for 15 is aimed at helping other charities involved in academics, science, athletics, and the arts.

The Chiefs signal-caller regularly tries to help the community through middle and high school children from ages 11-18. It also makes their festivals special.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Patrick Mahomes fed 300 people on Thanksgiving

This year, the Chiefs’ QB played on Thanksgiving for the first time. They were under pressure and lost to the Dallas Cowboys. But the Chiefs Kingdom found solace in the fact that their signal caller has helped 300 families through his foundation.

“This Thanksgiving week, Shelter KC and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation hosted our annual Family Feast! With the help of some amazing volunteers, we were able to provide over 300 food bags to families in need. A huge THANK YOU to our volunteers and partners for making a difference this holiday season,” the foundation posted on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes’ foundation partnered with Shelter KC to help the needy. So, the three-time Super Bowl winner has been making waves in the community with his selfless gestures. With his wife, Brittany, by his side, he has been stamping his authority as the community leader.