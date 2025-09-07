Brittany Makes Chiefs Fans Question Patrick Mahomes After $259B Deal

Brittany Mahomes has consistently shown she is more than Patrick Mahomes’ wife. Beyond the football spotlight, she co-owns the Kansas City Current, runs Brittany Lynne Fitness, partners with Dallas-based haircare brand Divi, Shop Vitality, and co-manages the 15 and Mahomies Foundation with Chiefs QB. She even joined Patrick and Travis Kelce in August to launch 1587 Prime steakhouse. Balancing multiple businesses, philanthropy, and family life, Brittany does it all with remarkable poise. Recently, a playful Instagram story caught fans’ attention. With her signature mix of humor and strategy, she hinted at something bigger, leaving audiences curious and eager to see what’s next.

Her latest Instagram story caught fans’ attention. She wrote, “Ask @patrickmahomes how many strikes I got at this shoot…”. It is playful yet teasing. And, it hints at something bigger. Fans are asking questions. People are curious. Brittany blends charm with strategy. Every post feels like a story worth following.

She has now become a part of Community America Credit Union’s “Unbelievable” campaign. The Credit Union, with $259 billion of net worth, celebrates extraordinary moments in everyday life. As the financial brand said, “It’s easy to shine when your financial partner sees your whole journey. Grateful for Community America’s commitment to families like ours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CommunityAmerica Credit Union (@communityamerica_credit_union)



Undoubtedly, the mom of three, Brittany, fits the message perfectly. She shows how family, business, and personal growth can thrive together. She turns real-life milestones into inspiration.

Even her playful Instagram caption also reveals her personality. She joked about “strikes” at the shoot. But it shows more than humor. It shows her hands-on involvement. She isn’t just a face for the campaign. She helps shape it. Fans see someone authentic. Approachable. Confident. This mirrors her ventures, from developing the Kansas City Current brand to creating personalized fitness programs.

Working with Patrick, Brittany builds a shared legacy. Projects like 1587 Prime and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation highlight teamwork. Yet her influence stands alone. Each project strengthens her brand. Every collaboration shows her vision and impact.

Brittany’s posts, campaigns, and business moves are making fans notice. She’s not just supporting a superstar. She’s shaping her own empire.

How Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, expands her empire

Brittany Mahomes is a driven entrepreneur who co-owns the Kansas City Current, a National Women’s Soccer League team. In addition to her ownership role, she played a key part in developing CPKC Stadium, the first stadium built specifically for a women’s professional soccer team. Through these efforts, she demonstrates a strong commitment not only to women’s sports but also to her community.

Fitness is another area where Brittany shines. She runs Brittany Lynne Fitness, offering online personal training and customized programs. Since 2019, she has helped clients achieve their goals. She blends expertise with relatability. Fans see discipline, consistency, and empowerment in her work. Brittany says on her website. “I want YOU to feel the same as I feel; confident, strong, empowered, and beautiful!!”

Fashion is part of her story, too. Brittany partnered with Shop Vitality on activewear collections. One collection is named after her daughter, Sterling Skye, which she launched back in 2022. It combines style and purpose. Fans get wellness, confidence, and a personal connection with Brittany through her designs.

Philanthropy remains central to her brand. She co-manages the 15 and Mahomies Foundation with Patrick, focusing on children and families. Her recent venture, 1587 Prime, a Kansas City steakhouse with Patrick and Travis Kelce, shows her entrepreneurial flair and community engagement. Each move highlights her vision and ambition.

As of 2025, Brittany Mahomes’ net worth is estimated at $15 million. By investing in the Kansas City Current, she is making a meaningful impact on gender equality in sports. Reflecting on her role as a female sports executive, she said, “As an athlete myself… there’s been a bunch of passion, talent, and grit that exists in women’s sports. Being able to spotlight this… has just been a dream come true.”

From fitness to fashion, sports to philanthropy, Brittany Mahomes is building her own empire. She blends passion, strategy, and authenticity. Fans see a leader, creator, and influencer shaping her own legacy. She proves she is not just part of a superstar duo—she is a powerhouse in her own right.