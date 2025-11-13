Brittany Makes Major Business Announcement With Patrick Mahomes Before Chiefs’ Week 11 Game

Patrick Mahomes has his eyes on another Lombardi. The Chiefs already have three rings in the Mahomes era, winning it all in 2019, 2022, and again in 2023. They came close in 2020 and 2024 but fell just short. Still, the chase continues. But before the Chiefs step into Week 11, it’s Brittany Mahomes who has some news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Together with Patrick, she just dropped a major business announcement that’s making waves across the City of Fountains. Recently, the Kansas City Current introduced “the Teal Rising Alliance, a collection of youth clubs designed to strengthen the entire soccer landscape across the region.”

And Brittany Mahomes couldn’t hide her excitement. She shared the news on her Instagram story. If you’re not aware, Angie and Chris Long, along with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, own the Kansas City Current. Interestingly, the Mahomes couple joined the ownership group in January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Current – y (@kccurrent) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Teal Rising Alliance is a regional initiative to reshape youth soccer and give young players a real path to the pros. It connects clubs across the Midwest to the Kansas City Current system, offering a clear route from local academies to KC Current II, and potentially the main squad.

The move not only reinforces Kansas City’s expanding soccer history but also offers young athletes a clear, structured route to the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

So as Brittany leads this new chapter off the field, all eyes now shift back to Patrick.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs face a major test in Week 11

The Chiefs return from their bye sitting at 5-4 and sitting right on the playoff bubble. But the road doesn’t get easier from here. Their Week 11 clash takes them to Denver, where the Broncos stand tall at 8-2, tied for the best record in the league. So, if the City of Fountains wants to stay in the playoff race, it has to bring its best football to Mile High.

Still, Kansas City enters as a 3.5-point favorite, as per Clutch Points. That says a lot about what oddsmakers still think of Patrick Mahomes and company. But they have to be careful, as the Broncos thrive when they control the ground game.

However, their weak spot, though, is under center. Bo Nix has talent, but Sean Payton clearly knows where to draw the line. His play-calling keeps things tight and safe, especially on long-yardage downs. Even on second-and-long or third-and-long, Payton leans on runs or screens to avoid risky dropbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nix often throws the ball on rollouts or after short reads. So, if Kansas City can stop the run effectively, Denver will be compelled to use simpler passing plays.

And then, JK Dobbins might miss this matchup with a foot injury. He missed Wednesday’s practice. That could make Denver’s inside running game even weaker. So, a solid defensive performance from Mahomes and co. could serve as a reminder that they are still a force to be reckoned with.