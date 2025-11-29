Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Share Birthday Message for Son Bronze as Wishes Pour In

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes enjoys spending time with his family

Bronze Mahomes showered with love on his birthday

NFL reporters wish Bronze on his birthday

What makes Patrick Mahomes‘ success even better is the superstardom his entire family has gained. November 28 brought major happiness for the quarterback, his family, and the Chiefs Kingdom as they celebrated his son Bronze’s third birthday.

Brittany and Mahomes shared an Instagram post with a carousel of Bronze’s photos. Some showed the young boy with his entire family at the Arrowhead stadium, cheering for his father. Some had him enjoying his ice cream while showing how he has grown up in three years. What stole everyone’s attention was the caption of the soulful post.

“Happy Birthday to my little dude! The smartest yet very wild and hilarious kid you will ever meet! Everyday is a new day of silly jokes and lots and lots of love with you! My baby boy is 3🥹 your sisters, mom and dad love you forever and ever🤍,” the post read.

Imago Patrick Mahomes’s family, source credit: IG

Everyone in the family loves Patrick Mahomes’ son. His brother, Jackson Mahomes, also posted two IG stories. One of them showed Bronze teasing his uncle in the stands while QB’s mother, Randi, tries to stop the young boy. In another photo, Jackson and Bronze posed together for a photo while Mahomes’ younger brother wished the “little guy” happy birthday.

Randi also posted an IG story about her grandson while confessing her love in the caption with multiple heart emojis. It has been a regular sight for the fans. The family got together for Thanksgiving as well, with Patrick Mahomes’ stepsister Mia Bliss also joining them. He often supports her by wishing her good luck for a great future in tennis.

When fans saw this, they also got pumped. They expressed their love in the comments section.

Fans wish Patrick Mahomes’ son on his birthday

Not only the public, but even NFL reporters love the Chiefs’ signal caller’s commitment and love for his family. Erin Andrews recently made news for claiming that the sport takes a huge toll on her personal life. But when she saw the birthday post, she immediately🙌🙌 commented, “🙌🙌”

Even though Bronze turned only three years old, some fans saw many similarities between the father and the son. “Last pic, he’s standing exactly like his daddy.🥹💙,” wrote one person, showing how much they love them, sometimes giving away their full attention.

In one of the photos, Bronze is seen in a Spider-Man jersey. One fan liked that cute photo, and mentioned, “The cutest Spidey ever! Happy Birthday, Bronze!!!”

“How is bronze 3 soo cute, paticks mini me happy birthday bronze 🎁” read another comment in Brittany’s birthday post. Fans are simply happy that their hero is enjoying a good family life with his beautiful children. The same traits of commitment and love for his family translate into the Chiefs locker room in the form of the desire to win and supporting his teammates entirely.

Patrick Mahomes once claimed that he could leave the sport for his family. That’s how much he loves them. The family celebrates festivals together and often appears together in the stadiums to support the Chiefs’ QB. It’s incredible, sweet, and charming!