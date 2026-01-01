Brittany Shares Blunt Update on Patrick Mahomes’ Recovery After Andy Reid Shared Injury News

, For the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs are staring at Week 18 without a playoff conversation. And honestly, that alone feels strange in the City of Fountains. Still, that is not what has the Chiefdom uneasy right now. Instead, all eyes are on Patrick Mahomes. Andy Reid already addressed the injury situation. Now, Brittany Mahomes added another layer.

On her Instagram story, Brittany wished Patrick a happy New Year. The photo showed the family together as fireworks lit the night. Bronze joined the fun. The caption read, “Happy New Year ✨ @patrickmahomes.”

Yet beyond the smiles, there was a clear sign. Mahomes is still rehabbing his ACL and LCL. And yes, the crutches were still there as seen in the photos.

Then again, the details mattered. Sterling, 4, and baby Golden stayed close with Brittany as the celebration rolled on. Patrick stood nearby with a massive knee brace wrapped around his leg. That image provides an update on the real story around Mahomes’ situation.

Mahomes suffered ACL and LCL tears in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. It happened on the final drive, as he was fighting to keep the Chiefs’ season alive. Instead, everything changed in one moment.

So now, the timeline becomes the focus. Patrick Mahomes is eyeing a return window near Week 1 in September. That is the hope. Until then, Mahomes is welcoming 2026 at home. He is surrounded by family and focused on rehab. And he is clearly taking this recovery one careful step at a time.

Imago Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

However, there are some positive updates. And the confidence within the building remains strong. The Chiefs know what Mahomes means to this franchise. So while the season fades, the belief does not.

Andy Reid shared updates on Patrick Mahomes

While the Chiefs push toward the final week, Andy Reid stepped up to calm Chiefdom. On

Monday afternoon, the head coach met the media and addressed the biggest concern in the City of Fountains. Patrick Mahomes remains close to the team. He still shows up often at Arrowhead Stadium. And his priority is clear. Rehab comes first; everything else follows.

“He’s around, so he’s in the building and working and doing his rehab, and spending a lot of hours doing it,” Reid said.

Then he added, “He’s really attacked that and will continue to do that. He’s around and sees the guys, but most of his time is being spent rehabbing.”

Because of that approach, plans for Week 18 are already set. The star quarterback will not travel with the Chiefs for the regular season finale. The matchup comes against the silver and black in Sin City. Allegiant Stadium will not see No. 15 on the sideline. Reid made it clear when asked.

“Probably not this soon, no,” Reid said.

Honestly, none of this surprised anyone inside the building. Knee injuries demand patience. Travel adds stress. And unnecessary movement creates risk. With this game carrying little weight, the Chiefs chose caution. Still, the road ahead remains long.

Mahomes is staring at months of work. Rehab will stretch into July training camp. It could bleed into August preseason action. And there is even a chance September arrives with limits still in place. The three-time Super Bowl champion knows the grind. So does Chiefdom. For now, progress matters most.