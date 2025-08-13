Brittany Takes Steps to Avoid Every Parent’s Nightmare Year After Rushing Patrick Mahomes’ Son to Emergency Room

“The safety of your child is of the utmost importance when you’re out and about.” This is what Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany, once stated. It indeed showcased her concern about the kids’ safety. According to AAFA, there are around 5.6 million food-allergic children in the United States, which is really a considerable figure. Interestingly, the mother of three is actively using her own advocacy campaign to raise awareness about food allergies, especially among young children.

Additionally, her partnership with Kaléo, as well as with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), is evidence of her dedication to assisting families in recognizing and dealing with food allergy situations in young children. Back in January 2024, the Chiefs QB’s wife teamed up with the pharmaceutical company, Kaléo, which makes AUVI-Q(epinephrine injection, USP). It is the only FDA-approved epinephrine auto-injector made for kids. This device treats severe allergic reactions.

Even earlier, doctors prescribed AUVI-Q to treat allergic reactions to food in her kids, Sterling and Bronze. Fast forward to now, she once again has promoted the importance of food allergy awareness by re-sharing the @foodallergy post in her IG story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARE (@foodallergy)

“As a mom of two young children with food allergies, I know how important it is to be prepared for an allergic emergency,” the former soccer player stated earlier. Her post on August 12 included the six key ways to be an allergy ally in school in the Kansas City area. “Every student deserves to feel safe and supported at school. Especially those living with food allergies. Nearly 1 in 3 kids with food allergies report being bullied because of their condition. No one should have to face that. And it’s something we can all help change. From speaking up to making sure friends with food allergies are always included. There are simple ways to be an allergy ally every day,” the original post caption read.

Mahomes’s wife did not stop there. She kept on sharing the key tips to be an effective allergy ally in her next few IG stories. It included “Respect their needs.” Through this, Brittany highlighted the proactive measures to promote food allergies in students in schools. “Take their allergies seriously and respect their dietary restrictions. Avoid jokes and downplaying the severity of their conditions,” the text on the picture reads. And, Brittany also asked followers to follow this key advice, writing, “Please,” with a folded hand emoji.

Moreover, with another important key measure, she even echoed the same sentiments of being a parent of two food-allergic kids. “Be mindful and accommodating,” the picture text reads. “If your school has students with known food allergies, try not to bring snacks or lunch that contain those allergens.” Undoubtedly, students who grasp the basics will be better able to help those with allergies in the classroom.

While, through another IG story, she emphasized the “support in social situations.” “Help your friend navigate social events where food is involved. Inform others about their allergies and advocate for their needs. If you see someone being teased or excluded because of their allergies, say something or get help from an adult.” Not only this, but being a part of the community that supports and uplifts those with food allergies, Brittany shared another key advice to become an effective allergy ally.

“Include everyone.” The post text reads, “If you see someone being teased or excluded because of their allergies, speak up or get help from an adult. Make sure your friends with food allergies know they are always welcome- at your lunch table-at your party, and in your group.” In addition to concentrating on these steps, one needs to be aware of the following steps to become an allergy ally. A student needs to “learn about the basics of food allergies.” And, they should also be aware of and understand the signs of an allergic reaction and what to do in case of an emergency.

With these incredible tips, Brittany continues to raise awareness about food allergies. But do you know she has been indulging in promoting the food allergy issues since the moment she had to rush to the emergency room with Patrick? It was when their son suffered an allergic reaction to nuts.

Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, recounts the scary moment

Back in November 2024, in a horrifying incident, their son, Bronze, experienced a nut allergy. Due to this incident, they had to rush to the emergency room. Through an IG post, shared on Oct. 29, the pregnant mom recounted the scary moment from August 2023 when she first introduced Bronze to nuts. “With Bronze, I was doing early introduction,” Brittany clarified while emphasizing the significance of being cognizant of food allergies.

via Imago

Even though they took safety measures, particularly knowing their first child, Sterling, has a peanut, milk, and egg allergy. Bronze ended up at the medical center. “Just with the history of Sterling having allergies, I was trying out different things with Bronze,” she added further. She remembered putting “a little packet of powder” in his drink on the first day of nuts to see how he would react. And within 30 minutes, little Bronze “became very irritable, very fussy,” she explained about the terrifying reaction.

Shockingly, soon the symptoms of the allergic reaction went up to Bronze’s face. That put her and Patrick Mahomes in a panicking situation. In no time, they “rushed to the emergency room.” She went on to discuss the terrible situation. “Just seeing his entire body covered in welts and hives and him being so uncomfortable,” she further added. Even she addressed it as “probably one of the scariest moments” of her life. Paralleling his wife’s feelings, Patrick also recalled his fear and “how serious it felt.” He felt relieved as the doctors were able to help. And now, they are being cautious about his allergies.

The NFL power couple has talked about how they have tried to keep their children safe throughout the years, even though they have severe allergies. With attention to detail, they intend to manage their family’s health equilibrium.