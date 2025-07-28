Brittany’s 3-Word Message for Patrick Mahomes’ Mom After Randi Shares Moments With Grand Kids

Randi Mahomes has been on full ‘grandma duty’. Patrick Mahomes‘s mom even showcased the seriousness of her role as ‘grandy’ ahead of Super Bowl 2025. “I may not watch much football, but I’ll be holding the grandbabies the whole time,” grand mom of three kids reiterated. It indeed showcased her love, care, and affection for the cute babies during her NFL son’s biggest game. Additionally, her frequent social media updates with the Chiefs’ QB’s three kids are a testament to this.

Whenever Brittany shares the heart-warming post of her adorable babies, Randi never fails to showcase her admiration for the Mahomes’ family of five. But this time, it is not Sterling, Bronze and Golden Raye’s grand mom, who captured fans’ attention with her emotional yet loving remark. But it is the NFL star QB’s wife, who just could not hold back her sentiments. What Mahomes’ fans see as just a buzz… It is, in fact, a deeper reflection of Patrick stepping into the high-stakes responsibilities of the 2025 season.

Despite facing a lot of struggles while raising her three kids as a single mom, Mahomes’ mom does not want to miss any moment while embracing the grandmom role. After she dropped her latest IG post that featured some special moments of her “Grandi Camp”, it just got an emotional reaction from Brittany Mahomes. Taking to her post comment section, the mom of three, who welcomed her third baby, Golden, back on January 12, 2025, dropped the iconic and loving three-word message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

As seen in the post pictures, mom Randi just looked ecstatic while spending quality time with Patrick and Brittany’s kids, as she addressed it as “Grandi Camp 2025.” Hence, Brittany could not resist expressing her exhilaration and admiration over her mom-in-law’s post. “The best pictures!” she commented, adding red-white heart emojis plus teary-eyed emojis.

Not only mom Brittany. But NFL dad Patrick, who never lets fatherhood take a backseat, also sent a heartwarming comment. He just dropped multiple red heart emojis in the post comment section. These comments are enough for fans to conclude that the Mahomes are a beautiful family.

Originally, Randi’s post offered viewers a peek into a peaceful, religious day spent with her grandchildren. The compassion in her voice spoke for itself, even though she didn’t provide many details. “My heart is full. Grandi Camp 2025!! ❤️ Grandi loves you, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden. There’s nothing better than spending time with them.” The matriarch of the Mahomes family gushed over with pride in her IG post caption.

Well, she did not stop there. Even as usual, she exhibited her faith in God, as she never fails to include all these babies in her prayers. “Covering these sweet babies in all the prayer and love,” she wrote further. Additionally, she also added a Bible verse, “Pov. 3:5-6,” on her post. Ultimately, she gave fans a glimpse of a quiet, faith-filled day with her grandchildren. While she didn’t give many details, the warmth in her words spoke for itself.

In one of the post pictures, Randi and Bronze looked adorable while looking at the camera. Bronze, whom the Mahomes welcomed back on November 28, 2022, was seen relaxing on his grandy’s lap. It was really a jaw-dropping grandy and grandson moment. In other pictures, Brittany’s eldest daughter, Sterling, 4, was spotted enjoying the Grandi Camp with Randi and her daughter Mia.

Not just this, on May 3, 2024, Randi Mahomes shared, “Priceless time with my grandkids!! I love every single second,” on her IG. She added, “Being their Grandi is everything 💓” with a heartfelt #blessed. Moreover, many times before, Randi’s strong bond with her grandchildren caught attention. Even her applause for grandkids went viral when Brittany shared the glimpses of their recent trip.

Randi’s strong bond with Patrick Mahomes’s kids

A few days back, on July 17, when Brittany shared the glimpses of their Mexico trip with her NFL hubby and kids, mom Randi’s 3 words reaction caught attention. “I love y’all!” She wrote with re-posting her IG story. It showcased her affection for her kids. With just one Instagram Story and two grandbabies at sunset… She made headlines.

via Imago Image Credits: @randimahomes

After Brittany Mahomes posted serene family moments from their Mexico getaway, including a heart-melting shot of Sterling and Bronze holding hands against a glowing sky, Randi responded with just two words: “My heart.” The image, with golden curls, chubby cheeks, and more, brought together fans as they adored baby Bronze.

Randi frequently posts similar sentiments on social media and has never been hesitant to show her deep feelings for her family. Not only this, back in April, when Brittany shared the sneak peek of their Easter celebration, featuring her kids and NFL QB, Mom Randi instantly sent her love in the post comment. “Happy Easter!! I love y’all.” She commented, dropping the red heart emojis.

Hence, the love certainly seems to go on forever. Both for Patrick and the entire Mahomes family. As it is, fans deeply cherish Randi’s constant support for Patrick’s remarkable journey, from high school sidelines to Super Bowl parades.