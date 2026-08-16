NFL Fans Left Fuming As Chiefs Broadcast Abruptly Goes Silent During Rams Game

It was supposed to be a routine sideline moment. Midway through the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams broadcast, a reporter pressed Peter Woods on the talent he doesn’t get to show on gamedays. Unfortunately, fans couldn’t get to experience it.

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“The Chiefs broadcast asked Peter Woods to sing but didn’t let viewers hear it,” Awful Announcing posted on X.

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Peter Woods was singing “Love” by Keyshia Cole with a reporter, and right as things were getting good, the mic cut out. Probably so the broadcast wouldn’t have to pay royalties for the song due to copyright.

People online quickly started joking and complaining that the broadcast hyped up the moment but then dropped the ball on actually delivering it.

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“That was annoying!” one person wrote.

Another said they were “Embarrassed by my team’s broadcast.”

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“They f—-d us outta hearing the songbird of this generation,” another fan wrote.

Someone else just replied, “Copyright,” pointing right at the likely reason.

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And the fan account All Chief’d Up! put it best.

“We were robbed of maybe one of the greatest vocal performances of our generation tonight…🤦‍♂️” the X post read.

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On the field, it’s been more mixed. Woods has won people over in camp with his work ethic, but he’s dealing with an ankle injury. In his limited snaps, the rookie defensive tackle out of Clemson has struggled to hold the line and hasn’t recorded a stat yet.

Woods was the Chiefs’ second first-round pick this year. They took cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6, then came back and grabbed Woods at No. 29.

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And it’s easy to see why they liked him. As a junior, he racked up 30 tackles, two sacks, and a pass breakup, earning Second Team All-America honors from the AP after starting all 12 games. Over his college career, he piled up 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

During camp, Woods showed off his quick feet and hands while going against backup lineman Hunter Nourzad, winning a couple of one-on-one reps convincingly.

Right guard Trey Smith, who’s faced him often lately, called Woods a “full package type guy” on Monday, pointing to his hand usage, speed and power as signs of a high ceiling.

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Head coach Andy Reid’s on board too.

“He’s an explosive kid. He’s learning. He’s smart,” Reid said. “He’s got a ways to go, but I sure liked the tools and the effort and how smart he is. I appreciate that.”

As for what kind of player he could become, former Chief Tyrann Mathieu, who volunteered as coach for camp, had an interesting thought.

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“This dude got some f***ing Aaron Donald in him. I’m talking about short, stocky, quick, strong, powerful, mean,” he said, via In The Bayou.

We didn’t get the full song, but everyone’s waiting to see what Woods can do once he’s healthy.