Chiefs Call In Top Tight End on Day of Travis Kelce Extension as They Eye Future Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story Even with Travis Kelce staying, the Kansas City Chiefs seem to be preparing for what comes next

A rising prospect's visit was timed almost perfectly

With multiple teams circling, one draft decision could reshape the next era at tight end

While tight end Travis Kelce is back for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs, they are quietly preparing for a life after him, and his possible successor could be coming from the NFL Draft this year, where they have two first-round picks (nos. 9 and 29). Andy Reid reportedly held talks with a top-rated tight end draft prospect on the day Kelce officially extended his contract.

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“He’s a super down-to-earth person,” said Oregon Ducks’ Kenyon Sadiq about meeting Travis Kelce. ” I think that’s pretty rare, especially being the celebrity or caliber that he’s at.”

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Travis Kelce officially signed his contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on March 23, 2026 – the day Kenyon visited the Arrowhead Stadium as part of his Top-30 visit. While a majority of the players, including Patrick Mahomes, weren’t available, he met the coaches.

First, he met the head coach, Andy Reid, and the returning offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, whom he had already met before at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. However, meeting Kelce was special for him, who was there to sign his contract extension worth $57.7 million.

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The 21-year-old spent three seasons in collegiate football, where his accolades made him stand out. Playing all three seasons with Oregon, he registered 80 receptions and 892 receiving yards across 42 games, while scoring 11 receiving touchdowns.

With a premium quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, his production could surge noticeably in the big league. His primary strength lies in his elite athleticism, especially his impressive speed and explosiveness, which are prerequisites for a tight end. He displayed it during the 2026 NFL Combine in late February.

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The Oregon Ducks star clocked the quickest 40-yard dash completed by any tight end at the NFL Combine since 2003. Wrapping up the run in the 4.39-second mark, he became the showstopper of the event, beating the previous record held by San Francisco 49ers legend Vernon Davis. He also had an impressive vertical leap of 43.5 inches.

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Besides Kenyon’s explosiveness, his physical stature also emulates Travis Kelce, which is why he is drawing comparisons with the future Hall of Famer. The 36-year-old is 250 pounds and stands at 6 feet and 5 inches. Likewise, the collegiate star also weighs 241 pounds at a height of 6 feet and 3 inches.

While the Chiefs will be aiming to add him to the roster through a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the other NFL teams are keeping tabs on him.

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Other NFL teams are keeping a close eye on Kenyon Sadiq

As part of the Top 30 visit, Kenyon Sadiq recently visited the Minnesota Vikings. Given the franchise has a first-round pick (18 overall), he remains a top pick for Kevin O’Connell. Due to his versatility, he can play on the outside, in the slot, and even in the backfield. Moreover, his explosive passing threat could make him a weapon in the wide receiver unit, although he is focused on being a tight end at the moment.

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Similar to Travis Kelce, Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson might not remain at the U.S. Bank Stadium beyond the 2026 season, as his contract expires after the next campaign. Therefore, the 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year could be an ideal and long-term replacement in the future.

Last week, the Cleveland Browns also hosted Kenyon as part of the pre-draft visit. Given that he is projected to be the number one first-round tight end, and they have two first-round picks this year (6 and 24 overall), it’s a high possibility the Browns will select him. Additionally, he also had a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With top NFL teams lining up for Kenyon Sadiq, it remains to be seen where his first professional destination will be. One thing is guaranteed: he will be a long-term TE1 option wherever he goes.