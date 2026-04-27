Chiefs Call Up Top UNC Prospect After Bill Belichick’s Players Go Undrafted

This is one of those typical “how come this guy wasn’t drafted?” stories that inevitably follow draft weekend each year. This defensive prospect from North Carolina was overlooked in the NFL draft despite gaining the trust of Bill Belichick, who entrusted him with the green dot and play-calling duties during last season. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs have given him a chance with a low-risk move that could pay off big.

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“Sources: The Kansas City Chiefs have invited North Carolina DB Gavin Gibson to minicamp. #NFLDraft The Chiefs initially met Gibson at @Hula_Bowl and came away impressed. They view him as a true nickel. Wore the green dot for Bill Belichick last season,” Justin M posted on X.

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Right after the NFL Draft, the Chiefs, like every other team, shifted focus to signing undrafted free agents. Each team can carry up to 90 players in the offseason. The Chiefs had 66 players before the draft, added seven rookies, and now still have 17 spots open. Some current players could still be released, so those numbers might change soon.

A lot of teams showed interest in this top UNC prospect, including the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers. He met with around nine or ten teams overall, according to Gibson.

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Now, with a rookie minicamp (scheduled for May 1–2, 2026) invite from the Chiefs, they clearly want to see if he can fit into their system after impressing the Chiefs at the Hula Bowl as a true nickel.

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Gibson put together a solid college career as a versatile defensive back, playing at Maryland, East Carolina, and UNC. Across 47 games, he recorded 122 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and 9 passes defended.

His 2024 season at East Carolina stood out with 52 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. That performance helped him earn a move to UNC.

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“I ended up joining Bill Belichick at North Carolina,” Gibson told SI. “He told me he liked my game a lot and wanted to make me a Tar Heel. That was a no-brainer decision, to be coached by the greatest head coach of all time.”

At UNC, Gibson continued to show his versatility and football IQ. He wore the green dot, meaning he was trusted to call the defense on the field. That kind of responsibility says a lot about how coaches viewed him. While Gibson hunts for his NFL break, Belichick sits in an embarrassing spot.

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Bill Belichick’s UNC players go undrafted

Gibson’s selection as an undrafted player by the Chiefs could still be a small win for Bill Belichick as he builds his program. His bigger goal of turning the North Carolina Tar Heels into the NFL’s “33rd team” has not started smoothly.

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UNC was one of just 10 Power Four programs without a draft pick this year, alongside Colorado, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Syracuse, UCLA, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

That is a big shift for a program that usually produces NFL talent. In the previous eight drafts, North Carolina had at least one player selected every year. Six of those classes had multiple picks, three had first-rounders, and all eight had at least one player taken in the fifth round or earlier. The last time UNC had no draft picks was 2016.

This year, none of Belichick’s first-season players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, who was seen as one of their elite prospects, attended the combine but still went undrafted before signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

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On the field, UNC also struggled through a tough year, finishing 4-8 overall and 2-6 in ACC play, near the bottom of the conference. Now there is some optimism heading into year two.

With a full offseason, the team is ranked 17th in 247Sports standings and has added 20 transfer players, which should improve depth and competition.

Still, Belichick is learning that his reputation alone is not enough. Top programs like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oregon Ducks remain stronger pipelines to the NFL.