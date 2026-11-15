Calls Mount Against CBS’ JJ Watt for Claiming Patrick Mahomes Gets Special Treatment From Refs During Chiefs-Falcons Broadcast

Fans on X are not impressed with J.J. Watt’s comments as an analyst for CBS Sports. During the first half of the Week 10 clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 15, viewers reacted to his remarks on the broadcast.

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Watt suggested on air that surprisingly no flags were thrown even though a defender made contact with Mahomes’ helmet. He indirectly suggested Mahomes gets protective roughing-the-passer penalties. Chiefs fans on X quickly pushed back.

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“Oh great, now JJ Watt is alluding to how Patrick Mahomes normally gets extra calls. Totally cool to push that false narrative,” one fan wrote on X.

However, one fan agreed with Watt and stated on X, “That wasn’t forcible contact to the helmet, but I have seen flags thrown for less contact, esp [with] Patrick Mahomes. JJ Watt calling it how he sees it crying a-s qb.”

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Looking at the actual data from NFLPenalties.com, it shows that Mahomes has only received 1 roughing the passer penalty so far in 2026. Since becoming the starter in 2018, Mahomes has only received 36 roughing the passer penalties in 155 games. This gives Mahomes an average of 0.232 roughing the passer penalties per game. In terms of per 100 pass attempts, Mahomes has received 0.632 roughing penalties across 5,696 attempts.

“Good grief, JJ Watt now feeding into the narrative that Mahomes gets all the calls….after a play he literally didn’t get a call (and hasn’t got all year).” another fan stated.

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This reaction came after officials did not give any penalties to the Atlanta defender for helmet contact.

“Jj watt complaining about mahomes getting calls when we got 3 bums at o line… cmon man,” a Chiefs fan said.

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The Chiefs were missing left tackle Josh Simmons from injured reserve going into Week 10. They started Kahlil Benson and Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle and left guard. They also lost right guard Trey Smith to injury in the first quarter.

“Just to recap: >Caliendo (lol) holds, gets called >Emmitt Johnson drops a perfect pass >Mahomes gets hit in the helmet >No flag thrown >JJ Watt says Mahomes gets soft calls >Broadcast cuts to Josh Allen 1-yard Prostate Push 2026 Chiefs discourse ladies and gentlemen,” another Chiefs fan pointed out the continued misfortune they kept facing on the night.

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“So CBS had a graphic cued up about air yards per target (a stat I never heard of until Mahomes was last this year) and JJ Watt is now saying Mahomes gets all the calls. ALLLLL CBS’s most-watched games are Chiefs games; why are they shitting on their cash cow?” a fan added.

“JJ Watt ‘especially with Patrick Mahomes.’ ok bub. Bros still salty from 24-0,” a fan expressed.

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Looking at the data from NFLPenalties.com, among active QBs with at least 32 games played, the current rate leader in roughing penalties received is Bryce Young with an average of 0.3273 per game, meaning Mahomes would need 15 more calls in his 155 games to match or top that rate.

“Didn’t know JJ Watt was another casual crybaby b**** about Mahomes, but he let one slip,” another Chiefs fan said.

Across all QBs tracked since 2009, Ryan Fitzpatrick leads at 0.3537 per game, which puts Mahomes 19 calls behind that pace.