Calls Mount Against Chiefs Signing Justin Tucker as ESPN’s Mina Kimes & More Join In

After a rough outing against the Seattle Seahawks, in a heartbreaking 20-3 loss against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are now facing backlash online. However, the growing criticism isn’t aimed at the team’s first loss of the 2026 season; it’s because of the franchise’s latest roster move following a disappointing performance from Harrison Butker.

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The scoop, first reported on X by Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, noted: “The Chiefs are signing kicker Justin Tucker to the practice squad, a source tells The Star.”

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Shortly after McDowell’s report, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the signing, reporting that the 5x All-Pro kicker is now a part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

However, not everyone was happy with the Chiefs bringing back Justin Tucker to the league.

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In early 2025, reports surfaced detailing accusations of s*xual misconduct from 16 massage therapists across eight different spas in the Baltimore area. While Tucker denied the allegations and never faced formal criminal charges, he faced punishment from the league.

After an internal investigation, the Baltimore Ravens released Justin Tucker in May 2025 after a 13-year run where he’d also won a Super Bowl in his rookie year.

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Meanwhile, the NFL handed Tucker a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Tucker served the suspension last season as an unsigned free agent.

Tucker is now eligible to play immediately if the Chiefs decide to elevate him to the active roster. But ESPN’s Mina Kimes is seemingly against the idea of Tucker’s comeback. She also clarified her stance by posting a screenshot of the allegations made against Tucker on social media.

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Meanwhile, Mitchell Schwartz, who spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, was shocked to see his former team signing Justin Tucker.

“GTFOH WHAT?!?” Schwartz wrote on X. Meanwhile, many fans online aren’t happy either with how the Kansas City Chiefs are moving forward.

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“Chiefs: Can we make this worse? Yes, I think we can,” a netizen wrote on X.

While Tucker may be a standout placekicker in the NFL, with a field goal percentage of 89.1%, the Super Bowl XLVII Champion, who turns 37 next month, has not kicked in an NFL game since the 2024 season.

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However, for the Chiefs, the veteran placekicker can be an insurance policy for their starting kicker, Harrison Butker, whose performance has been quite concerning.

For context, Butker is facing the worst stretch of his career in the 2026 season. He is currently tied for the NFL lead in missed field goals, converting just 11 of 16 attempts (68.8%).

During the 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Butker also missed crucial field goals from 45 and 58 yards out. Considering Butker’s performance this season, many annoyed fans went after the Chiefs for signing him.

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“They found the one person grosser than Butker.” Meanwhile, another fan called out the franchise by posting, “Damn, Chiefs truly have no values.”

Now, it will be interesting to see how the 37-year-old moves forward with his time in the franchise after facing growing criticism.