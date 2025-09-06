Calls Mount Against Patrick Mahomes’ “Bush League” Move as Chiefs QB Gives Tough Reality Check

Patrick Mahomes’ weekend in São Paulo wasn’t scripted for sympathy. The Chiefs arrived in Brazil minus explosive playmakers. Rashee Rice’s ongoing suspension, while Xavier Worthy was KO’d on a fluke collision with Travis Kelce just three snaps into his debut. As the crowd buzzed and Herbert torched the Chiefs’ D for 318 yards and 3 TDs, Kansas City’s offense stalled, trailing 13-6 at halftime while Hollywood Brown tried to fill an impossible void.

Head Coach Andy Reid summed it up without sugarcoating: “I’ve got to make sure I get my team in a better state there coming out, playing with more emotion. We were a little flat that first half, and that cost us.” Coach Reid’s squad dropped a game that saw his team scratched off of every ‘Best In The West’ graphic, at least for Week 1. The stat sheet told a similar story: Chiefs converted just 5-of-14 third downs, couldn’t break the rhythm, and only managed to score a single touchdown. Mahomes himself noted, “They definitely came out with more energy than we did. In this league, everybody’s too good for you to not match the energy of our opponent, so I think we learned a valuable lesson.” It wasn’t just a reality check for him, but for the entire locker room.

When Mahomes finally found Kelce for a fourth-quarter score, it was too little, too late. Justin Herbert responded with a ruthless drive, converting a third-and-14 and erasing all hopes for a patented Chiefs win. Kansas City’s historic 17-game one-score win streak was snapped by the Chargers. Now the AFC West looks less like a formality and more like open season for rivals. But the one play from Mahomes that had everyone talking wasn’t the touchdown connection with Kelce. Instead, it came earlier and brought a lot of negativity to Mahomes.

The moment that flipped the script came in the third quarter. Mahomes, scrambling right on third down near the sideline, chose violence over caution. Running from the Chargers’ 46-yard line, he almost reached the 30-yard line, and it looked like he might go out of bounds. Faced by corner Donte Jackson, Mahomes lowered his shoulder and collided with Jackson as the defender eased up. Jackson was wary of drawing a flag from refs who have made the ‘no-touching-the-QB’ rule infamous. Mahomes then mocked the defense, arms wide as if inviting a challenge. On this night, the NFL’s most protected player used the league’s shield to dish out a hit instead of absorbing one.

But that didn’t quite sit right with the crowds. In the aftermath of that play, Mahomes now finds himself in a whirl of criticism.

Patrick Mahomes’ sideline collision draws heat

As clips of that 3rd quarter play went around, it ignited social channels. The charge: “Bush league.” No one missed it. “Mahomes is entering Dak levels of Bi***a**ness” led the chorus, dragging him through comparisons of Dak Prescott and a broader debate on what’s now considered ‘soft’ for the QBs. The double standard was obvious; defenders have pulled up for years out of fear of fines or field ejections. As one post put it, “If the DB trucks Mahomes he’ll be executed in prison tho.” Suddenly, Mahomes looked less like the hunted and more like the hunter himself.

Justin Herbert’s big night and Patrick Mahomes’ controversial moment exposed Kansas City’s new reality. Even as Mahomes tried to scramble, escape, and jab at the Chargers’ defense, no one was buying the tough-guy act. “He is the biggest bi*** on the sidelines (and in general),” another tweet raged, while one observer called it exactly what most saw. “Mahomes is such a loser. Knows if the defender initiates contact it’s a flag. So what does he do? Takes essentially a cheap shot at the defender.” The replay didn’t lie; Jackson had pulled up, giving Mahomes a free lane out of bounds, only for the QB to ram into him and taunt.

For the Chiefs faithful, the optics stung. They’d seen Mahomes fashion magic from chaos, circling defenders, escaping sacks, flipping passes while falling parallel on the ground. But the crowd’s verdict was clear: “The DB pulled up because Mahomes was heading out of bounds. Then Mahomes talks sh**. So bush league.” And when another user replied, “Please don’t cry when you get hit to the ground on the same play then,” it captured the new mood. A star QB is not only under fire for his performance, but for turning league protection to his own advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The takeaway from São Paulo: This season just got complicated. The Chiefs, used to setting the rules, now must negotiate the gray area between bravado and baiting. Crowds in Brazil for the drama they’d paid for. Mahomes walked off the field knowing the tape would travel: in locker rooms, across rival huddles, and into every team’s defensive game plan. The question now is whether Mahomes survives. Not behind the refs’ protection, but in the crosshairs of every frustrated DB who watched that play. What will he do going forward?