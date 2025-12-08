Calls Mount Against Patrick Mahomes for Ignoring Travis Kelce Amid Chiefs Offensive Struggles

The Kansas City Chiefs vs the Houston Texans game in Arrowhead gave the home team a hard reality check. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a tough time finding open receivers as Texans’ defense forced him into errors. But fans observed one thing about their veteran tight end, Travis Kelce.

During the entire game, the signal caller targeted Kelce five times, completing only one pass. However, if you see the complete receiving corps, the Texans’ defense did a great job of not allowing the QB to pass the ball. Mahomes only completed 14 of 33 passes for 160 passing yards and three interceptions.

They claimed that Mahomes ignored Kelce on many occasions. One of them wrote, “How is it possible that Travis Kelce doesn’t even touch a ball in an entire game of football? Fml”

However, some were seriously curious about Mahomes not throwing the ball to Kelce. He mentioned, “Why Mahomes not throwing to Travis Kelce? 🤔🤔” The supporter also mentioned Kelce’s girlfriend and billionaire singer Taylor Swift, who was present in the stands and claimed the tight end was doing cardio.

