Can Patrick Mahomes Actually Own the Chiefs One Day? Deep Dive Into NFL’s Ownership Rules

Patrick Mahomes has made it clear over the years that his ambitions extend far beyond his playing days. Yes, the Chiefs quarterback wants to retire with championships. But he’s also aiming for something bigger, like a seat at the table. And not just any table. He has his eyes on the ownership table. He already owns pieces of the Kansas City Royals (MLB), Sporting KC (MLS), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), and even a Miami-based pickleball team. And it’s all leading to one crown jewel. “Not until I own an NFL team. If I can get there, then I might settle down,” Mahomes said in 2023. “Obviously, I’ll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time, I want to have that competitive edge like I’ve always had my entire life.” Translation: He wants to win on Sundays and at the owner’s meetings.

But here’s where ambition meets resistance. The road to NFL ownership? It’s not paved with touchdowns and highlight reels. It’s paved with rules, restrictions, and a league that guards the owner’s club like it’s Fort Knox.

In 2023, the NFL quietly slammed the door shut on players buying into teams while still active. The new rule bans any equity stake for players or employees, no matter the resume. MVPs, Super Bowls, generational impact – it doesn’t matter. If you’re on the field, you’re off the ownership board. And that wasn’t a gentle nudge. It was a full-on league-wide directive – designed not just to close loopholes, but to reinforce the power structure. The club of NFL owners isn’t just exclusive. It’s actively protected.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt authored the league memo, admitting some franchises had considered it in the past. Maybe even Patrick Mahomes’ name came up in the boardroom. But the answer now is a hard no. Why so strict? Oh, the league had reasons – eight of them, to be exact. Salary cap chaos, franchise value dips, lawsuits from angry ex-employees, locker room secrets leaking. Basically, every owner imagined the worst-case scenario and built a wall around their billions.

In short, they’re protecting themselves from themselves. It’s essentially 32 billionaires who collectively decided no one, not even Patrick freaking Mahomes, gets a piece unless they’re wearing a suit, not a helmet. And if you think Tom Brady had it easy, think again.

The League loves control. Players with power? Not so much.

Brady’s minority ownership in the Raiders got approved, but it came with more strings than a piano. Since joining the ownership group, Brady has been under strict NFL-imposed restrictions. No visiting other team facilities or attending practices. No involvement in production meetings with opposing coaches. And he definitely can’t critique refs or teams on TV.

In 2024, the league made a big-money move: NFL teams can now sell up to 10% of their franchise to private equity firms. That includes heavy-hitter funds like Arctos, Ares, and even Dynasty Equity (led by Hall of Famer Curtis Martin). A clear attempt to bring in outside cash, without giving away actual power. Each firm can own stakes in up to six teams. But here’s the kicker: these are silent investments. No voting rights, influence or say in anything that happens between the lines. It’s a liquidity play. And it’s strictly for institutions. Players, employees, or even wealthy superfans? Still shut out.

And even once Patrick Mahomes retires, the red tape doesn’t vanish. Buying into an NFL team means clearing massive financial hurdles – including liquidity checks, debt limitations, and ownership structure reviews. Then comes the vote: 24 of 32 owners must approve your bid. Not just a handshake and a wire transfer. The league reviews everything – your finances, your business ties, even your reputation. In other words, it’s harder to buy into an NFL team than to win the MVP. And Mahomes has three.

But if Mahomes ever pulls it off – if Kansas City’s golden boy becomes Kansas City’s owner – it would be more than symbolic. It would be legacy-level stuff. For the fans, it means continuity. For the brand, it means long-term star power. And for the city? It would lock in a hometown icon as the face of the franchise for generations. That’s more than business. That’s civic pride on a billion-dollar scale.