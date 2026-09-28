“Can You Just Retire?”: Patrick Mahomes Gets Blunt Request From Russell Wilson as Chiefs QB Closes In on Major Milestone

Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite the record books, and his latest achievement has put him in the sights of two legendary quarterbacks. As the star quarterback closes in on an elite record held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson, the former Seahawks icon took to X to offer a playful plea rather than praise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mahomesey… can u just retire real quick? “ 😂🤣😂- Peyton & I just asking for a favor,” wrote Russell Wilson on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes recently beat Tom Brady for the third-most regular-season wins by a quarterback through his first ten NFL seasons, with 98 victories after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-10 in Week 3 at Hard Rock Stadium. He completed 20 of his 24 passes for 246 yards and two TDs.

Only Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson are now ahead of him, with 105 and 104 wins, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes’ continued success is becoming a personal problem for the QBs sitting above him on the record list, including Wilson, who recently stepped away from the NFL after a 14-year career and moved into broadcasting with CBS Sports.

Wilson and Manning have held these spots for years. Back in 2021, Wilson (with 104) was already chasing Manning’s record of 105 wins in a quarterback’s first ten seasons. Now Mahomes is closing the gap, and two veterans are watching their names get passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes is nowhere close to slowing down. The Chiefs QB entered his 10th NFL season in 2026 and marked himself as one of the most elite quarterbacks of his era. He has three Super Bowl wins among his career accomplishments and has also won two league MVP awards.

Mahomes has just returned from a major knee injury that ended his 2025 season, but he started 2026 looking comfortable. Against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, he threw for 184 yards and two TDs while adding a rushing score in Kansas City’s 31-10 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the QB has no reason to hit the brakes. With another milestone already secured, Mahomes chase continues, and Wilson may have to keep watching the numbers fall.