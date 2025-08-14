Canadian Actress Takes Shots at Travis Kelce After Taylor Swift Turned Heads With Big Announcement

“Listen, I’m like really old, Nate….I’m happy for them. Both of them care about each other, and what a plus that is. The older you get, you want these guys to have someone they can settle down with. I think it’s a neat deal for both of them.” This is what Chiefs’ Coach Andy Reid honestly responded to Taylor Swift’s album news. And with this, ‘Tayvis’ fans noted that Travis Kelce’s coach is not brushing this off. The couple indeed made an appearance together at New Heights podcast. The reason? To drop Taylor Swift’s bombshell announcement of her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’

Taylor Swift’s decision to announce her new TS12th album on Kelce’s podcast is widely considered a ‘strategic marketing move’. It surely gives the Grammy-winning artist a chance to influence her narrative, give a deeper glimpse into her life. And use Kelce’s spotlight to connect with a new audience. However, Canadian actress Emma Hunter seemed dissatisfied with her most recent move.

Since the pop megastar disclosed her new album on Aug. 13, Swifties have been in meltdown mode. Taylor Swift is entering a new era. “See you next era,” a cryptic IG post reads. However, comedian Emma Hunter believes Kelce’s presence overshadowed the announcement. She raised concerns that Swift’s boyfriend, Kelce, distracted her accomplishment, reflecting a feeling that prominent women are overshadowed by their boyfriends.

Starcade Media confirmed this through an X post. “Actress & Comedian Emma Hunter is not a fan of how #TaylorSwift chose to announce her 12th album on boyfriend #TravisKelce’s #NewHeights podcast,” they mentioned in their post. “I live in fear of the moment the boyfriend steps into the light of the main character of the show. We are announcing the 12th album, and she does it on her boyfriend’s podcast. I want her to be on her path with her journey, and he can throw his little ball or whatever he does. I don’t want him in her light,” Hunter stated. In fact, Comedian Emma Hunter wasn’t alone in that sentiment.

Some other fans and pundits also believed that Swift, who established her career on her own, was sharing this significant achievement in a way that diminished its importance. Other critics include Hannah Ferguson, owner of the Cheek Media Co. “Yes, I will be the first listener, but imagine being one of the most successful women in the world and announcing your next huge career milestone on your boyfriend’s sports podcast,” she said.

However, the platform selection—specifically, Travis Kelce’s podcast—was perceived as a strategic action that can be regarded as her depending more on her partner’s platform than on her own. But, despite the criticism, Taylor Swift’s big announcement turned the heads of many, as fans expressed enthusiasm for her new album.

Taylor Swift announces the release date of her new album with Travis Kelce

The US singer, who recently made waves for announcing her studio album on Kelce’s ‘New Heights‘ podcast, also revealed the release date of her album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’. Through an IG post on Wednesday, Swift officially announced that her new album will be released on Oct. 3. “And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album, The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3,” the singer wrote in her post caption.

Her announcement came after she revealed that pre-ordered items will be delivered before October 13 during her first appearance on NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast. Interestingly, Kelce’s pop singer gf also turned heads by unveiling the cover art. In one of the pictures, she looked vibrant while donning an embellished one-piece featuring cutouts. The “Love Story” was spotted with her hand on her head while she lay in the water. Her usual red lip and edgy, smoky eye makeup also caught attention.

In the next few pictures, Swift was seen reliving her showgirl era with rhinestones, feathers, and matching headpieces. Additionally, Swift made the track list public, revealing that the title track will feature the US singer Sabrina Carpenter. The other tracks are “Honey,” “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Actually Romantic,” “Ruin the Friendship,” “Father Figure”, “The Fate of Ophelia, “Eldest Daughter”, “Opalite,” and CANCELLED!”

With Swedish record producers and songwriters Shellback and Max Martin, Swift produced the album. However, on Aug. 12, through an IG video teaser on the New Heights podcast with her boyfriend, the singer revealed her new album, saying, “So I wanted to show you something.” She teased her most anticipated album.

Later during the podcast preview session, the singer uplifted many spirits by revealing her brand new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” This isn’t simply collaborative marketing; it’s chemistry transformed into amazing promotion. By fusing her personal and professional lives together in a way that seems fresh and legitimate, Swift is letting Kelce inside her world. Just like Kelce let her in his football world.