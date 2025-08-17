Caught in Embarrassing Moment, Patrick Mahomes Turns to Brittany With a Public Request

Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw a single ball against the Seahawks on Friday night, but if you thought that would keep him out of the spotlight, you don’t know Mahomes. The Chiefs’ superstar QB has been almost invisible on the preseason field so far, attempting just one pass, with Gardner Minshew, Bailey Zappe, and Chris Oladokun taking the reins in a 33-16 loss to Seattle.

Yet even without the pads on, Mahomes somehow found a way to command headlines the very next day. Because while the rest of Kansas City debated his lack of snaps, Mahomes was busy showing up courtside. Well, pitch-side. The two-time MVP was spotted alongside his wife, Brittany Mahomes, at the Kansas City Current’s showdown with Orlando Pride. The Mahomes duo are co-owners of the NWSL club, and seeing them in the stands with their children left the arena buzzing.

In a post shared by the Current, the franchise spotlighted their co-owners with a carousel of family shots, featuring Patrick, Brittany, and their kids — Sterling Skye, Bronze, and Golden Raye. The caption kept it simple: “Mahomes family outing. @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne in the house.” But it wasn’t the polished team post that got everyone talking. It was what came after. Brittany dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments, only for Patrick to fire back with a playful and slightly embarrassing request: “@brittanylynne can you get the food out my beard next time please”.

Sure, Patrick is a two-time MVP, but he’s also the guy caught in dad mode, balancing kids on his lap and laughing off a beard mishap on Instagram. And if you’re wondering how much influence Patrick and Brittany really have beyond game-day photo ops, the answer is: a lot. Their backing has helped the Kansas City Current turn into one of the NWSL’s fastest-rising franchises. Just five seasons in, Forbes now values the club at $275 million, second only to Angel City FC’s $280 million.

Brittany, who co-founded the team with Angie Long and Chris Long, has been the heartbeat of the project from the start. When Patrick officially joined in 2022, he didn’t just bring his name. He became the first active NFL player to hold an ownership stake in an NWSL team. Together, the Mahomeses are building a legacy in Kansas City that stretches beyond football.

Patrick Mahomes’ last mountain to climb

Patrick Mahomes is out here stacking Super Bowls like they’re bonus levels in a video game, all while critics on the internet are talking about his “dad bod.” The reality? He’s rewriting Kansas City’s history book in real time. Just last season, he delivered his franchise-record 238th touchdown pass, pushing past most of Len Dawson’s legendary marks. But Dawson still holds one piece of the kingdom: most regular-season wins by a Chiefs quarterback. Mahomes, sitting on 89 wins in just 112 games, is only 18 shy of that mountaintop.

As the Chiefs prepared to line up against the Cardinals at State Farm, Mahomes picked up another feather for the crown. NFL analyst Warren Sharp dropped a fresh QB ranking, with Mahomes at the top. No surprises there. Sharp reminded fans that Mahomes is the only quarterback with a winning record when trailing entering the fourth quarter over the last five years. That’s unfair. His playoff win rate sits at .667, higher than Lamar Jackson’s .412, and leaving even Tom Brady behind in recent years.

When Sharp added Justin Fields’ name to the list with a painful “.045 – 1-21,” the gap between greatness and the rest of the league had never looked wider. The numbers keep stacking, and the legacy keeps writing itself. A career record of 106-27 across regular and postseason games. But even dynasties show cracks. Last season, Andy Reid openly called out his offensive line, bluntly saying, “You’ve got to do better than what we did there.” The left side, in particular, let too many defenders through, forcing Mahomes into escape mode more often than Reid would like. The Chiefs know one truth: protecting their golden arm is the only way to keep this run alive.