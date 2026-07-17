Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

CBS Broadcaster Ready to Take ‘Pay Cut’ to Bring Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to the Network After NFL Retirement

google_perference

Add us on Google

Utsav Jain

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 17, 2026 | 2:19 PM EDT

HomeNFL

CBS Broadcaster Ready to Take ‘Pay Cut’ to Bring Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to the Network After NFL Retirement

google_perference

Add us on Google

Utsav Jain

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 17, 2026 | 2:19 PM EDT

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is gearing up for the 2026 season, but even before training camp, his career after football is already solidifying. Kelce’s value as a broadcaster could become a bidding war the networks are already preparing for, and CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson has already made his pitch. He wants Trav in the CBS booth, and is willing to put his own paycheck on the table to make it happen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What I do know is whoever is going after Travis, they’re going to have to back that Brinks truck up, because one, he’s made a ton of money in the league,” Burleson told Front Office Sports. “His lady [Taylor Swift] got paper, I’ll be honest. So, he’s not gonna show up for cheap change. And I don’t know if CBS got the budget, but I’d gladly take a pay cut.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce already has a net worth close to $100 million, combining his NFL salary, endorsements, movies, TV appearances, and the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. A proven businessman, Travis even became the brand ambassador for an amusement park this offseason. His wife, Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has a $2 billion net worth. If a network wants him, they’re going to have to pay up, and the market projections are already rolling in.

article-image

Imago

Back in March, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand projected a $15 million-a-year deal in store for Kelce once he retires from football. Most recently, the broadcaster turnout at the Kelce-Swift wedding had pushed the speculation further. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, looking at the wedding turnout, pushed Trav’s broadcasting deal projection to $40M.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Frankly, Travis would get whichever gig he wants, at any network with an available spot,” Florio wrote. “The only question is the price. And the over-under for the combined gigs would be, in our view, $40 million per year, easily.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, Travis Kelce is under a one-year, $12 million deal to stay with the Chiefs through the 2026 season. Beyond that, if he doesn’t want to play anymore, he could follow in his brother Jason’s footsteps and become a commentator.

Tom Brady got a lucrative $375 million, 10-year deal with Fox when he entered broadcasting. Brady’s number comes from being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but Kelce’s on- and off-field presence is no joke either. Could one of the greatest tight ends of all time get a similar deal for himself? We’ll find out eventually. But for now, No. 87 has at least one more year of connections to be made with Patrick Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Utsav Jain

1,424 Articles

Utsav Jain is an NFL GameDay Features Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in delivering engaging, in-depth coverage from the ES Social SportsCenter Desk. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication and extensive experience in digital media, he skillfully combines sharp insights with compelling storytelling to bring readers closer to the game. Utsav excels at capturing the nuances of locker room dynamics, game-day plays, and the deeper meanings behind the moments that define NFL seasons. Known for his creative approach, Utsav believes that in today’s sports world, even a single emoji by a player can tell a powerful story. His work goes beyond traditional reporting to decode these subtle signals, offering fans a richer, more connected experience.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Antra Koul

ADVERTISEMENT