CBS Broadcaster Ready to Take ‘Pay Cut’ to Bring Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to the Network After NFL Retirement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is gearing up for the 2026 season, but even before training camp, his career after football is already solidifying. Kelce’s value as a broadcaster could become a bidding war the networks are already preparing for, and CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson has already made his pitch. He wants Trav in the CBS booth, and is willing to put his own paycheck on the table to make it happen.

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“What I do know is whoever is going after Travis, they’re going to have to back that Brinks truck up, because one, he’s made a ton of money in the league,” Burleson told Front Office Sports. “His lady [Taylor Swift] got paper, I’ll be honest. So, he’s not gonna show up for cheap change. And I don’t know if CBS got the budget, but I’d gladly take a pay cut.”

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Kelce already has a net worth close to $100 million, combining his NFL salary, endorsements, movies, TV appearances, and the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. A proven businessman, Travis even became the brand ambassador for an amusement park this offseason. His wife, Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has a $2 billion net worth. If a network wants him, they’re going to have to pay up, and the market projections are already rolling in.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 25: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 on the field after a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512251431

Back in March, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand projected a $15 million-a-year deal in store for Kelce once he retires from football. Most recently, the broadcaster turnout at the Kelce-Swift wedding had pushed the speculation further. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, looking at the wedding turnout, pushed Trav’s broadcasting deal projection to $40M.

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“Frankly, Travis would get whichever gig he wants, at any network with an available spot,” Florio wrote. “The only question is the price. And the over-under for the combined gigs would be, in our view, $40 million per year, easily.”

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Right now, Travis Kelce is under a one-year, $12 million deal to stay with the Chiefs through the 2026 season. Beyond that, if he doesn’t want to play anymore, he could follow in his brother Jason’s footsteps and become a commentator.

Tom Brady got a lucrative $375 million, 10-year deal with Fox when he entered broadcasting. Brady’s number comes from being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but Kelce’s on- and off-field presence is no joke either. Could one of the greatest tight ends of all time get a similar deal for himself? We’ll find out eventually. But for now, No. 87 has at least one more year of connections to be made with Patrick Mahomes.