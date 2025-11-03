CBS Rules Analyst Calls Out Andy Reid’s Rejected Challenge After Refs’ Error Against Patrick Mahomes

Around the 6-minute mark in the 3rd quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes desperately searched for a receiver while trailing behind the Buffalo Bills by 21-13. He threw it on a 3rd & 16 down, but the Bills’ linebacker, Michael Hoecht, tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage.

Despite the deflection, officials threw a flag for intentional grounding. It confused everyone on the Chiefs’ sideline. Head coach Andy Reid wanted to challenge it, but intentional grounding can’t be reviewed. The penalty ended their drive at a crucial stage of the game. They punted the ball on the 4th & 25 down.

On the CBS broadcast, rules analyst Gene Steratore backed Mahomes and the Chiefs, calling the situation “unique” and saying the call shouldn’t have stood.

“In this play, Hoecht clearly touches the pass,” Steratore explained. “You can see Mahomes is throwing to an area where a receiver is breaking. Because the ball was tipped, where it landed changed, that’s why this should be reviewable.”

The only reason the refs might have missed it because the ball tipping was very minuscule. But when referee Carl Cheffers announced that there were “no reviewable aspects of the play,” Steratore disagreed strongly.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, and I’ve never seen a play like that,” he said. “I’d like to see that rule changed so we can review it.”

Broadcaster Jim Nantz agreed, calling it “certainly a miss.”

Overall, the play broke Patrick Mahomes’ momentum. The Bills gained the next drive and scored a touchdown, stretching their lead to 28-13. However, this play didn’t change the outcome or trajectory of the game. The Bills were already balling.

Bills trounce Patrick Mahomes & co.

With this loss, the Chiefs slid to 3rd place in the AFC West with a 5-4 record. The Bills moved to 2nd place in the AFC East with a 6-2 record. They also showed an urgency to win from the kickoff.

QB Josh Allen completed 23 of 26 passes for 273 yards and 1 touchdown. QB Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs’ offense but struggled to find consistency, completing 15 of 34 passes for 250 yards with 1 interception. Allen kept the Bills’ offense moving and avoided mistakes, while Mahomes faced pressure and tight coverage from Buffalo’s defense.

RB James Cook III powered Buffalo’s running game. He carried the ball 27 times for 114 yards and kept drives alive with steady gains. RB Kareem Hunt carried Kansas City’s rushing attack with 11 carries for 49 yards and 1 touchdown. The Bills controlled the clock and dictated the tempo through Cook’s dominance on the ground.

TE Dalton Kincaid sparked the Bills’ passing attack. He caught 6 passes for 101 yards and scored once. WR Rashee Rice led the Chiefs’ receiving group with 4 catches for 80 yards, but couldn’t break through Buffalo’s coverage. The Bills’ secondary closed gaps quickly and stopped big plays.

LB Nick Bolton anchored Kansas City’s defense with 14 tackles (5 solo) and made several key stops. CB Trent McDuffie added a sack and pressured Allen from the edge. Safety Cole Bishop led Buffalo’s defense with 7 tackles (4 solo), while DE Joey Bosa sacked Mahomes once and created constant pressure in the pocket. Buffalo’s defense played clean and never allowed a turnover.

The Bills controlled the game in every phase. They gained 404 total yards, converted 7 of 12 third downs, and held possession for almost 35 minutes. The Chiefs managed only 305 yards and went 3 for 13 on third down. Buffalo executed better, stayed disciplined, and finished the night with a decisive 28–21 victory.