Celebrations in Patrick Mahomes’ Family As Chiefs QB’s Dad Makes Personal Announcement

Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin divorced in 2006

Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi continue to have a healthy co-parenting relationship

Pat Mahomes Sr. has always been more than the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. To Kansas City, he’s part of the broader Mahomes family story, one that’s as much about heart and home as it is about highlight reels on the gridiron. This week, that story took a joyful turn away from Arrowhead, as Pat marked a deeply personal moment with a message that lit up his Instagram feed.

Pat Mahomes took to Instagram to post a picture alongside his wife, Trisha Mahomes, celebrating her birthday. With a simple but heartfelt caption, “Happy Birthday to my lovely wife. Love you,” offering a rare glimpse into his personal life.

Pat’s current wife, Trisha, doesn’t make big splashes with her presence on social media. Trisha and Pat Sr. have built a relationship following his divorce from Randi Mahomes, embracing a quieter life away from the headlines. Trisha has been a grounding presence during Chiefs seasons, often seen at family gatherings or supporting Pat Sr. through his personal ordeals and making appearances connected to Patrick’s football journey.

As Pat Mahomes celebrated his wife, his Instagram post didn’t go unnoticed. Fans, longtime followers, and even casual Chiefs fans poured into the comments section to celebrate with the Mahomes fam. For a crew accustomed to the global attention that comes with being tied to one of the NFL’s most electrifying quarterbacks, this was a different kind of spotlight.

Fans join in Pat Mahomes’ celebration

Pat’s Instagram post quickly turned into a mini-birthday party on social media. “Happy birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” one fan cheered, complete with birthday cake emojis. Another joined in on the celebration with “Happy happy birthday, Trisha!! 🥳.”

The comments echoed across the thread, filled with hearts, confetti, and genuine warmth. “Happy birthday queen,” wrote one admirer. Another added, “Happy birthday @researchrebel 🥳🎉🩷,” bringing a playful touch to the mix.

Even amid the flood of celebratory emojis, one message stood out. Not because it was a birthday celebration, but because it was an appreciation for Pat. “Tell Pat I love him,” one fan wrote, capturing the affectionate rapport that Mahomes Sr. shared with his fans.

At a time when the Chiefs have been knocked out of playoff contention, the family’s off-field celebration was a refreshing moment of positivity. It reminded the fans that even the sport’s biggest icons find meaning in the simplest things: a birthday, a photo, and a few words of love.