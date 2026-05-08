Charges Against Chiefs Coach Dismissed by State of Kansas After Arrest Before NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs were looking at some trouble this offseason as a vital staffer was caught up in a legal battle. Defensive backs coach David Merritt was arrested just before the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh, creating a massive stir within the Chiefs community. But according to an update from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the franchise will be able to move on from this issue.

“The District Court of Johnson County (Ks.) has dismissed the case against #Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt, who had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge,” Garafolo reported via X. “‘The DA’s office looked at it a little more thoroughly and reviewed some additional information,’ Merritt’s attorney Ryan Ginie tells me, ‘and agreed it was a matter that should be dismissed.’”

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Merritt was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on April 22, accused of causing physical harm to a daughter. The Kansas City Star reported that an Overland Park police officer arrested the coach on April 23, and he was booked into the Johnson County prison. No bail bond was set. Head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation later on.

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“Dave’s been very up-front with everything. We’re still going through that whole procedure,” he said on May 2 via Ron Kopp of arrowheadpride.com. “In this case, you always let the law enforcement part take care of itself and work its way out. And so that’s where we’re at right now, but we’re aware, and we’ve had communication with both sides there, with the law enforcement side and Dave.”

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Merritt has been the Chiefs’ defensive backs coach since 2019, after beginning his coaching career with the New York Jets in 2001 as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He then moved to rivals New York Giants, spending 14 years and playing a crucial role as the secondary and safeties coach, winning two Super Bowl titles with the franchise.

Merritt spent the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Chiefs in 2019. Since then, he has been a crucial cog in the team’s defense, which has won three Super Bowls in 2020, 2023, and 2024.

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With the state of Kansas dropping all charges against David Merritt, the defensive backs coach has already shifted focus to the rookies like Mansoor Delane, for whom the Chiefs traded up three spots to draft.

David Merritt seen mentoring Chiefs’ rookie Mansoor Delane

The David Merritt-coached defensive backs have played a crucial role in the Chiefs’ dynastic run this decade. Fans don’t have to look further than Trent McDuffie, who grew into a defensive cornerstone with 59 tackles. In 2024, Safety Justin Reid recorded the most tackles among defensive backs with 85. This is a unit that needs to deliver this season, as the Chiefs plan a rebound.

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With McDuffie now away at the Los Angeles Rams and starting Jaylen Watson also joining the NFC West powerhouse, Merritt will be tasked with leading a new unit. This season, Kansas City went big in the draft and picked star cornerback Mansoor Delane. He is expected to play a big role in the Chiefs’ secondary this year.

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In 11 games last season at LSU, Delane recorded two interceptions and 13 pass breakups while giving up only one touchdown in coverage. With this upside, hopes are sky-high for Delane. David Merritt was already seen working with him in a video shared by Sports Radio 810 WHB. Others like Alohi Gillman, Kader Kohou, Chamarri Conner, and Nohl Williams are expected to feature in this new-look Chiefs secondary.

With his case out of the way and all these uber-talented names coming in, the Chiefs will hope that David Merritt can continue to improve the defensive backs’ rooms and help Kansas City return to their glory days.