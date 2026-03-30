Charissa Thompson, Erin Andrews & More React as Brittany Mahomes Announces Personal News

It appears Patrick Mahomes is not the lone athletic force of the Mahomes household, with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, recently hitting a major athletic milestone in her personal life. She recently took to her Instagram account to make the exciting announcement, and from Charissa Thompson to Erin Andrews, notable personalities from the NFL community passed along their heartfelt congratulatory messages to Mrs. Mahomes.

“Truly honored to be inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame!” wrote Brittany Mahomes on her latest Instagram post. “This City and this School is a huge part of who I am today, I will forever cherish this honor and am forever grateful for what this program did for me as an athlete and as a person! Coach Webb, you brought out the best in me, this doesn’t happen without you!”

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Brittany officially joined the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame on March 28, 2026, in Tyler, Texas, where she celebrated the occasion with her husband, Patrick. During the ceremony, she reunited once more with her university teammates and coach Stefani Webb, which she shared on the social media post.

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The university selected three honorees for the Hall of Fame class this year, including Brittany Mahomes. She was joined by the 2016 Softball Team, which won the NCAA National Championship, and Dr. Howard Patterson, who served as the Director of Athletics for over two decades.

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Patrick and Brittany both attended White House High School in Texas, where their relationship first began. They started dating as teenagers and have remained together ever since. While Patrick excelled on the football field, Brittany, on the other hand, stood out in soccer. Over time, she built a name for herself well beyond high school.

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Representing the University of Texas in Tyler, Brittany had an excellent collegiate soccer career, where she became one of the most accomplished athletes from 2013 to 2016. After suiting up for the UT Tyler Patriots in 74 games, she scored 31 goals and amassed 78 points.

Her senior year in 2016 turned out to be record-breaking. She shattered multiple university records and became the first player in the program’s history to score three hat-tricks in a single season. Playing as a forward, she finished the year with 18 goals and 40 points. Her outstanding performance earned her a chance to go professional in 2017, when she joined an Icelandic club and scored two goals in five games.

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Given her impressive track record, at just 30, Brittany’s remarkable achievement drew praise from friends across the NFL.

NFL personalities celebrate Brittany Mahomes’ big honor

Patrick Mahomes’ tremendous success on the gridiron has brought plenty of attention his way. Naturally, his wife, Brittany, has become one of the most prominent WAGs in the league. She now enjoys a wide circle of friends in the NFL community. From the spouses of top players to distinguished broadcasters, everyone had something to add.

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“Congrats babe!!!” wrote the Fox Sports host, Charissa Thompson.

Similarly, the 43-year-old’s close friend and fellow Fox broadcaster, Erin Andrews, also expressed a comparable sentiment regarding the big news.

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“Congrats girl!!!!!” noted Erin Andrews.

Her husband attended the Hall of Fame ceremony, and he could not be prouder of this honor.

“Congrats!!!! Love you!” wrote Patrick Mahomes, to which Brittany replied, “love youuuu.”

NFL agent Chris Cabott played a key role in securing Patrick’s record-breaking ten-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also shares a close relationship with Mrs. Mahomes. To celebrate the occasion, he shared a heartfelt message.

“Beyond proud of you, Britt!! Congrats! Deserved and earned!” stated Cabott.

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Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, thinks she is truly deserving of the honor.

“Congratulations!! Well deserved!” wrote Tavia Hunt.

Brittany is no stranger to watching Patrick earn honors for his football accomplishments. However, this time, the spotlight was on her. It marked a meaningful milestone and a night she will always cherish from her prolific soccer career.