Chiefs Announce Significant Development on Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Status as VP Confirms QB’s Return Date

Patrick Mahomes is done for the season. So are the Kansas City Chiefs’ title hopes. However, there is some good news, as the star quarterback had successful knee surgery. On Wednesday, two days after the surgery, Adam Schefter shared new developments on Mahomes’ rehab after speaking with the team sources.

“Patrick Mahomes has begun rehab following surgery to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee, and the team is optimistic the two-time MVP could be back early next season — perhaps even by Week 1,” the ESPN journalist said on X.

A typical recovery from a torn ACL and LCL sits around nine months. However, nothing with Mahomes ever feels typical. The 2026 season is set to open on Sept. 10. The Chiefs could take the field at Arrowhead Stadium a few days later. That window suddenly feels realistic.

Now, the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine, Rick Burkholder, leaned into calm optimism. He explained the loose timeline and why Mahomes could beat it.

“Every player is different, every sport’s different, every position is different,” Burkholder said. “With him traditionally, he’s going after it so hard, and he’s so in tune with what he does, he does it a little quicker. Ballpark on this is nine months. It could be a month or two less, a month or two more. You never know what goes on, and everyone’s designed biomechanically, and so you just have to go through it.”

As things stand, Mahomes will return to Kansas City by Friday. From there, rehab continues with Burkholder’s staff. Julie Frymyer leads the charge. During the 2022-23 playoffs, she helped him fight through a brutal high ankle sprain without missing a game.

On the other hand, quarterback legend Tom Brady also has some advice for Mahomes.

Tom Brady offered Patrick Mahomes advice on recovery

While the season stopped abruptly for the Chiefs, the respect around the league did not. Recently, Tom Brady spoke about Patrick Mahomes on the Let’s Go! podcast and made his stance clear. He praised Mahomes’ toughness and mindset while addressing the long rehab ahead. Then Brady framed it as a mental test as much as a physical one.

“It’s a tough injury, but I know one thing about Patrick,” Brady said. “He’s very tough, and he’s very resilient. He’s going to work extremely hard to get back. You see these ACL tears happen a lot in the NFL, and it’s tough to see it happen because you have these incredible athletes at the top of their game.”

“You get hit the wrong way, or contorted a certain way, and all the force goes to these knees or, in some cases, the ankles … it’s the nature of the sport,” Brady said while offering his perspective.

When asked what he would say directly to Mahomes, the message stayed simple and sharp.

“The only thing you can do is focus on what’s ahead of you and not look back.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have three games left, but Mahomes will not suit up. A loss to the Los Angeles Chargers officially knocked them out of the postseason. That snapped a decade-long run. Now, the focus shifts forward to next season.