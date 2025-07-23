Chiefs Announce 10 New Coaches to Join Andy Reid at Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t just starting another training camp – they’re starting a revenge tour. Andy Reid gathered his team with the same steady presence he always brings, but this year, the message carried extra weight. Urgency and focus. A reminder that last season’s Super Bowl failure wasn’t just a loss, it was fuel. Patrick Mahomes didn’t need the speech. The memory of that brutal night against Philadelphia still burns. “I think enough was spoken after that game,” he said. The two-time MVP saw it in his teammates all offseason – the sharper drills, the quieter conversations, the unspoken understanding. “Everybody knows we’ve got to be better.”

Now, as camp heats up, the Chiefs are adding fresh voices to the mix. Ten new coaches, including some rising stars and seasoned minds, are stepping in to help turn that hunger into results. Because in Kansas City, the next ring is the only thing that matters. The team is not just relying on their star players to bounce back from last year’s Super Bowl heartbreak. They’re also bringing in new voices to help push the team forward. This year, Kansas City will welcome 10 coaches as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, a program designed to give up-and-coming coaches real NFL experience.

The list includes a mix of familiar names and fresh talent:

Hillary Butler (Defensive Quality Control, Baylor)

Mike Bond (Former RBs coach, UConn)

Juan Castillo (Longtime NFL offensive line guru)

Ryan Davis (Former Jaguars DL, now coaching at FAMU)

CJ Edwards (WRs coach, UT-Martin)

Cam Erving (Yes, that Cam Erving—former Chiefs OL now transitioning to coaching)

Eli Hamidzada (Offensive analyst, UCLA)

AJ Hampton (DBs coach, Northern Iowa)

Nate Pagan (DL coach, Austin Peay)

Marc Saldana (Offensive assistant, San Jose State)

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is like a golden ticket for up-and-coming football coaches. Created in honor of the legendary 49ers coach Bill Walsh, this NFL program gives promising coaches, especially those from diverse backgrounds, a chance to learn directly from pro teams during training camp.

Imagine getting to work side-by-side with Andy Reid and his staff, picking up tricks of the trade that you’d never learn in a classroom. It’s not just about watching – fellows get their hands dirty, helping with drills, breaking down film, and contributing real ideas.

Meet Andy Reid’s summer coaching squad

The Bill Walsh Fellowship isn’t just about filling spots. It’s about finding coaches who can bring new ideas while learning from one of the best staffs in football.

The list features a fascinating mix of backgrounds that reads like a playbook of football journeys. You’ve got everything from grizzled NFL veterans to hungry college coaches looking to make their mark. Right away, a few names leap off the page – take Juan Castillo, for instance. The offensive line mastermind goes way back with Andy Reid from their Philadelphia days, bringing decades of hard-earned wisdom to the table.

Then there’s the really interesting case of Cam Erving – talk about coming full circle! After spending years protecting Patrick Mahomes in the trenches, he’s now trading his cleats for a whistle, which means he brings that rare player’s perspective to coaching. What makes this group special is how each coach’s unique path could help the Chiefs in different ways.

via Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to head coach Andy Reid before the start of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240211706 JONxSOOHOO

Meanwhile, other coaches are bringing fresh college perspectives straight to Kansas City. Take Hillary Butler, for example – she’s been sharpening defensive strategies at Baylor, while Ryan Davis translates his NFL playing experience into coaching at Florida A&M. Over on offense, Eli Hamidzada from UCLA and Marc Saldana from San Jose State arrive with sharp analytical skills, ready to break down complex coverages and blocking schemes.

Here’s the real magic of the Walsh Fellowship: everybody wins. On one hand, these hungry coaches score priceless NFL experience they couldn’t get anywhere else. Meanwhile, the Chiefs get an infusion of fresh ideas and energy, even if it’s just for camp season. Now, most fellows will pack up when August ends, but don’t underestimate this program’s impact – just look at what it’s done for guys like Mike McDaniel down in Miami or DeMeco Ryans in Houston. Both NFL HCs today both Walsh Fellowship alums from yesterday.

For now, these 10 coaches will dive into drills, study film, and help fine-tune details. Maybe one will catch Reid’s eye and earn a longer look. Either way, their presence adds another layer of competition – exactly what the Chiefs need after falling short last season.