Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s Wife Tavia Reflects on a ‘Stormy Year’ in Candid Birthday Letter Filled With Gratitude

Tavia Hunt isn’t just the woman behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ chairman, Clark Hunt—she’s the emotional engine of the Hunt family. With poise, faith, and unshakable grace, she carries the weight of tradition, motherhood, and leadership. As she turns 54, this birthday isn’t just a celebration—it is a tribute to the woman who holds it all together, despite the stormy waves.

Tavia opened her heart on Instagram on her birthday with a raw, faith-filled reflection. “Another trip around the sun—and this one wasn’t without its share of storms,” she wrote, before adding, “But even in the trouble and turmoil, I’ve seen God’s faithfulness shine through.” This wasn’t just a passing nod to hardship.

In July, the Hunt family suffered an unthinkable tragedy when a young cousin, 9-year-old Janie, lost her life in the Central Texas floods while attending Camp Mystic. “Our hearts are broken,” Tavia had shared at the time. “If your heart is broken, I assure you God is near. He is gentle with your wounds.” In the weeks that followed, Tavia showed up at memorial services, stood beside grieving family and friends.

Through the heartbreak, Tavia didn’t just endure; she led with quiet strength. As the Chiefs fell short in Super Bowl LIX back in February, she reflected with quiet wisdom, “True joy isn’t in trophies but in God’s presence.” That perspective was vital for a team whose dreams of a 3 peat were shattered.

Despite the setbacks, she has found the strength to embrace it with the love and support of her near and dear ones.

Tavia Hunt’s steadfast faith through every season

For Tavia, this wasn’t a year of personal grief; it was also one of spiritual reckoning and restoration. Tavia’s feed became a sanctuary for followers seeking truth in the noise. She recommended five Christian-themed books in her birthday post. The Valley of Vision, Loved to Christ, The Greatest Thing in the World, My Story, Your Glory, and A Faith That Will Not Fail, describing them as tools for anyone navigating life’s valleys.

Her podcast picks weren’t light entertainment either. From Becoming Something with Jonathan Pokluda, she took wisdom on authenticity and boundaries in emotional sharing. With Live Free with Josh Howerton, she invited honest dialogue about objections to faith.

And in Made For This with Jennie Allen, she found a conversation that wove together faith, mental health, and modern womanhood. “Here’s to another year of mercy, meaning, and grace upon grace,” she wrote.

Looks like faith is shaping Tavia Hunt’s 2025 at every turn. At the start of the year, she looked ahead with hope. She wrote, “Hold on to His promises and move forward with great HOPE.” A few weeks later, she joined a gathering focused on “Faith, fellowship, and football,” tying her spiritual beliefs to community and purpose. Then came the hard months. In May, she spoke directly to couples, urging them to “Pursue Jesus daily… fight the drift.” And when tragedy hit home after the Texas floods, her message was clear: “God is near… Trust doesn’t mean you’re over the pain.” That is not it.

Even in quieter moments, her posts reminded followers what really matters. “Stop worrying. Always focus on God,” she wrote. And later, “Keep seeking God—especially when it’s hard.” Calling herself imperfect like everyone else, Tavia has made sure that she is “choosing grace, growth, and love,” like always. Faith and faith-filled communities continue to “equip and inspire” her.