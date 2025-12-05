Chiefs Coach Breaks Concerning News on Patrick Mahomes’ Offense After Announcing OL Decision

Essentials Inside The Story One major challenge is coming for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Mahomes is experiencing his lowest point this season

How prepared are the Chiefs for Week 14?

A tough test is waiting for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as they gear up for a gritty showdown with the Houston Texans. The Arrowhead team knows they’re walking into a fight against a defense that plays with attitude and doesn’t let much slide. Even Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has hinted that this matchup could challenge his unit in ways they haven’t faced yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The edge pressure that they have, they don’t have to bring much pressure. They can get a lot of pressure one-on-one. They’re really, really good on the edge,” Nagy explained while talking to the reporters. “They’re really, really good on their whole defense, so when you have the guys on the inside, the linebackers, the DBs, everything, it presents a challenge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the numbers back it up. The Texans allow just 16.5 points per game, the lowest in the league. And Houston brings pressure from both ends. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. already have double-digit sacks and play with serious force. Texans’ defense even leads in sacks (13) in the fourth quarters, which means Mahomes is walking into a storm.

So, how will the Chiefs respond? Nagy kept it real.

“We’ve got to execute it and know what kind of game this is going to be. It’s probably not going to be a real pretty game, and that’s okay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the harder truth sits with Mahomes himself. This 2025 version has been uneven. His bad throw percentage sits at 18.6 percent. His on-target rate fell to 74.2 percent. He is pacing toward his lowest completion percentage ever and possibly his highest sack total (27). Something is off, and Chiefdom knows it.

So what now? The goal stays simple. Score when you can and protect the ball. The message inside the locker room is to do your job, one play at a time. And before kickoff, Kansas City has already adjusted the offensive line, trying to give their star just a little more time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Chiefs announce OL decision to help Mahomes

The City of Fountains is watching this situation closely because things got real for the Chiefs. The offensive line is banged up, and the timing could not be worse. Josh Simmons officially hit IR, and Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor stayed off the practice field heading into a must-win matchup. And it feels like the offense is walking into Week 14 with more questions than answers.

So, the Chiefs made some adjustments. Simmons’ replacement was expected to be Jaylon Moore, with Mike Caliendo slotting in at guard and Wanya Morris stepping in if Taylor remained out. Then, the Chiefs announced that Morris will line up at left tackle and Moore on the right.

Naturally, there are conversations as Moore has played most of his snaps on the left side. The blindside matters, especially when the guy behind center is Patrick Mahomes. So, fans wondered why the change. But Matt Nagy cleared it up when asked by Pete Sweeney.

“I asked Matt Nagy about the decision to play Wanya Morris at LT and Jaylon Moore at RT, if it came to it due to injury. Nagy said he met with Andy Reid, OL coach Andy Heck, and they evaluated the matchups, all felt this was the best possible direction given the personnel.”

So, let’s see how this decision shapes the Chiefs in Week 14.