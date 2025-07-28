brand-logo
Chiefs Coach Demands Patrick Mahomes to Step Back as Andy Reid Forced to Make Training Camp Change

ByAaron K Abraham

Jul 28, 2025 | 1:11 PM EDT

Patrick Mahomes is taking a step back to leap two. OC Matt Nagy is worried about the impact the Super Bowl Loss has had on the players. Especially Mahomes. He is not taking any chances and is working on even the most minute details of Mahomes’ mechanics, footwork, and timing. “Almost to like when he was a rookie again. And he embraces that. So, it’s important to us to stick to that but then also continue to never take away what he does so great,” he said in a recent press conference.

Mahomes will work indoors after Andy Reid was forced to move the camp inside due to turbulent weather. “Due to inclement weather, today’s practice has moved indoors and is no longer open to the public. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you would like to attend Training Camp on a different day, please visit ‘My Chiefs Account’ to secure your spot,” the message read in what was a valid concern.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

Can Mahomes' return to rookie basics propel him to even greater heights this season?

