Chiefs Coach Gives Xavier Worthy Bad News as Patrick Mahomes Switches Training Camp Roles

Kansas City invested heavily in Xavier Worthy‘s elite speed, a 4.21-second testament from the 2024 NFL Combine. But his rookie season rarely matched that promise, culminating in an underutilized performance during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX defeat. As Year 2 opens, Worthy was poised for more, but special teams coach Dave Toub’s recent comments have introduced a sudden, consequential uncertainty to his role, impacting the Chiefs’ evolving offensive calculus.

Rashee Rice’s murky 2025 outlook, the Chiefs were counting on Worthy to be the guy—the burner Mahomes could lean on when plays broke down and trust was thin. However, during a press session, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub delivered the blow with almost casual finality, as posted by chiefstalk on Instagram Stories. When asked about punt returners, Toub said Nikko Remigio was “far and above” everyone else. He praised SMU RB Breshard Smith and finally said, “Xavier Worthy, too—when he’s allowed to work back there.”

That phrasing? It changed everything. Whether it’s injury-related or strategic preservation, Kansas City just slammed the brakes on Worthy’s involvement.

However, he isn’t losing his role as Kansas City’s top deep threat. He hauled in 59 catches for 638 yards and 6 touchdowns during the regular season—but it was the postseason where he really lit up the stage, posting 19 receptions for 287 yards and 3 scores across just three games. But in a team full of shifting pieces and post-Super Bowl sting, the Chiefs were hoping to give Worthy even more to do. Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub didn’t hide it this offseason: “He’s the best punt returner nobody knows about right now in the league.” And Worthy? He was ready to own it. “I think every time I touch the ball, I’m liable to score,” he said. “So if I have that chance to be on punt return and change the game for my team, I’m gonna do it.”

The plan made sense. Kansas City needed a spark to reclaim the throne after falling to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Worthy didn’t have a single punt return as a rookie, but unleashing him in space felt like a subtle masterstroke, an ace up Andy Reid’s sleeve. Except now? That card is back in the deck. As the team resets, that punt return role is likely going to someone else. And Patrick Mahomes? He’s adjusting in ways few quarterbacks ever think to. The Chiefs’ MVP isn’t coasting on legacy; he’s digging into the seams of football, reshaping his own ceiling to help patch the team’s.

PUNTRICK mode activated: Mahomes is doing it all to win again

When the Chiefs’ social media team posted a clip of Patrick Mahomes booming a practice punt captioned “PUNTRICK MAHOMES.” But beneath the viral moment was something deeper: a reigning MVP refusing to coast. After three rings and a decorated resume, Mahomes is still hunting for ways to expand his influence. That evolution isn’t just for show. His deep ball last season? It dipped hard. A 47.7 passer rating on long throws, more interceptions than touchdowns, and a yards-per-attempt average that shrank to 6.8—a far cry from the 8.1 he posted during his 2022 MVP campaign. The response? No excuses. “I have to be better at throwing the ball down the field,” Mahomes admitted at camp. That kind of accountability is rare for legends. But Mahomes was never built like the rest.

Already, you can feel the recalibration. On day one of training camp, he found rookie Xavier Worthy on a deep strike—early proof the arm isn’t just back, it’s being fine-tuned. He scorched the field during 7-on-7s, catching a Patrick Mahomes bomb so smooth it echoed into highlight reels before the crowd even stopped cheering. So yeah, the hype was real. Worthy wasn’t just Kansas City’s shiny new toy—he was looking like the deep threat Mahomes had been waiting for. The 2024 first-rounder already had Super Bowl highlights to his name and a college pedigree built on breakaway plays. And Mahomes? He was leaning into the chemistry. “A decent start,” Mahomes called it, but emphasized the bigger mission: pushing defenses vertically again.

If the Chiefs want another parade, it starts with that vertical reset, and No. 15 knows it.