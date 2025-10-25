Chiefs Confirm Plans to Replace Starter After Andy Reid’s Confusing Roster Decision

The Kansas City Chiefs have a twisted pact with good luck. Last season, they had all the players but faced several injuries, which hurt them in Super Bowl LIX. This year, WR Rashee Rice got suspended, and then their WR2, Xavier Worthy, got injured. Now, RB Kareem Hunt is injured. But the recent bad news for HC Andy Reid is their DT Omarr Norman-Lott.

While they won the Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders by a dominating 31-0, the rookie suffered an ACL tear in the 3rd quarter. While talking about the season-ending injury, DC Steve Spagnuolo almost got emotional.

“I was really disappointed to lose Omarr (Norman-Lott)…It’s disappointing for him,” he first said as they placed the rookie on Injured Reserve (IR). However, he then revealed that they would be looking for good alternative options to replace him in the defensive line.

Spagnuolo added that Norman-Lott’s departure will increase the responsibilities of the other defensive players in the lineup.

It includes DTs Jerry Tillery, Derrick Nnadi, and Chris Jones. Jones was among the most vocal players who revealed that it was a big-time loss. “I started being dependent on him to take up the double team for me, and to have him go down, we lose a big part of our defense,” he said on October 24.

Andy Reid saw potential in 6-foot-2, 291-pound Tennessee Volunteers alumnus and chose him 63rd overall (second round). Other than the sack, he also recorded 5 tackles (4 solo) in 5 games (1 starter). He also defended 73 snaps (27%) for the team. But the analysts liked how he created pressure and covered space for the team on the gridiron.

While everyone hoped for the Chiefs to look into the backups or venture into the trade market, they made a move that was even more confusing.

Andy Reid elevates cornerback from practice squad

Usually, the perfect replacement is in the same position. However, on October 22, the Chiefs’ HC elevated CB Kevin Knowles to the active roster. That move confused many fans, as they had already elevated him to the active roster three times in the first seven weeks.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub has praised him on many occasions. It’s the reason he has played 3 games, recording 4 tackles (3 solo) and 35 ST snaps (49%). However, will Andy Reid use any other tackle from the roster, or will he double down on the defense from the back? The injuries are getting problematic for the AFC West franchise.

A couple of days back, the NYT reporter wrote that the team could use their 4th and 6th round picks from the 2026 Draft to sign RB Alvin Kamara from the NO Saints. They also have holes in the rushing department to fill as Kareem Hunt battles a bone bruise to his right knee.

While Patrick Mahomes is leading the rushing team with 4 touchdowns, he also needs players to move on with their season. The NYT Computer gave them a 12% chance of winning the Super Bowl, the highest among all 32 teams other than the Indianapolis Colts, who also got the same probability. But if the injuries keep piling up, things might get out of control sooner than they expected.