Chiefs Defense Suffers Devastating Blow as Two Starters Are Ruled Out Ahead of Broncos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss in the 2026 season against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. They are looking to limit their losing streak to just one game as they gear up to face off against their divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos, for the second time this season. However, winning might not be so easy, especially with two key defensive elements ruled out at the eleventh hour.

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According to an X post by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, both cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and L’Jarius Sneed will not be playing on Sunday.

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“Chiefs downgraded CB Mansoor Delane to out for Sunday’s game in Denver due to a shoulder injury,” Schefter wrote. “Chiefs also placed CB L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve.”

Delane suffered a flare-up of a preexisting shoulder injury during practice and was a non-participant on Thursday. The rookie cornerback first sustained the injury during training camp and later aggravated it in Week 1. Despite dealing with that lingering physical setback, the rookie has been a standout addition. The Chiefs traded up to pick Mansoor Delane in the 2026 draft, and so far this season, they were getting their money’s worth. The rookie has made a big impact in the few showings he has been part of, and earned the highest defensive grade (81.6) among rookie corners before the Seahawks game, according to PFF.

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Through five games (he did not play the Colts game), Delane has posted 27 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception. That lone pick proved to be a signature moment, coming against these very Broncos in their first matchup of the season. On just the third play of the game, Delane jumped a route to intercept Denver quarterback Bo Nix, returning it 5 yards to set up Kansas City in scoring position immediately. However, the highlight play came at a cost: Delane landed hard on his shoulder as he was brought down, triggering the original injury that would ultimately resurface and sideline him for Week 8.

Imago Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, August 22, 2026, Kansas City Chiefs player mansoor Delane 5 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

The Chiefs secondary will also be without L’Jarisu Sneed. The veteran cornerback missed practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons, returning as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. But now that he has been put on Injured Reserve, Sneed has been dealing with a lingering knee issue, which also seemed to be a problem during his time with the Tennessee Titans. Sneed is expected to miss at least four games, including the Denver game. So, the earliest he can return is Week 12 against the Bills on Thursday, Nov. 26.

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Sneed’s absence is going to be tough for the Chiefs. He leads the cornerbacks with 32 total tackles. With him and Delane out, Kansas City will need to rely heavily on its secondary depth, with safety Jaden Hicks alongside defensive backs Jadon Canady, Kristian Fulton, and Christian Roland-Wallace all expected to step into expanded roles.

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Along with the two starting cornerbacks, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has also been ruled out; he just returned to practice after tearing his ACL last season, per Chiefs insider Matt McMullen. It does not look like he’s got the green light for getting back into the action.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas missed practice on Friday due to personal reasons.

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“Delane didn’t practice today,” Reid said on Friday. “We’ll just see how he does here going forward. I don’t have anything listed on whether he’s in or out, so just see where he’s at after this practice. R Mason was not there for personal reasons, but he’ll be at the game. He’ll meet us there in Denver.”

However, the Chiefs’ front office has made roster moves to bolster their depth at the last minute. The team has moved cornerback Melvin Smith Jr. to the active roster, and defensive end Tyreke Smith is getting a standard elevation.

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The Chiefs’ offense has been luckier in that regard. Wide receiver Rashee Rice is finally returning after missing two games due to his hamstring issue. Right tackle Jaylon Moore has also cleared the league’s concussion protocol after missing Week 7 and will be playing at Empower Field on November 1.

Winning Week 8 Against the Broncos Is Crucial for the Chiefs

The Denver Broncos suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of the Chiefs during the 2026 season opener in September due to early offensive struggles, tackling issues, and an overall breakdown of the defense. But with five more wins under their belt, the Broncos will surely be looking for payback this Sunday, with home-field advantage this time.

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ESPN analyst Nate Taylor pointed out that gaining the upper hand against the Broncos will give the Chiefs more breathing room as they enter the second half of the season. They will be going up against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers later on in the season.

Kansas City is also looking to bounce back from its devastating 20-3 loss to Seattle and forge a way to a Super Bowl appearance. As a marquee team, the Chiefs are desperate to redeem themselves for their 2025 season, which was marred by injuries, lack of roster depth, defensive regression, and inconsistencies at offense.