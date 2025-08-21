Chiefs Get Rid of 2 QBs as Andy Reid Leaves Patrick Mahomes With No Other Option, Says Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs QB room looked unusually crowded as the training camp rolled on. Patrick Mahomes is the unquestioned starter, flanked by Gardner Minshew, Chris Oladokun, and Bailey Zappe. The group represented a mix of proven talent, veteran grit, and developmental hope. For a moment, it seemed like the Chiefs might carry four into the preseason to see who would rise. But as per a roster projection, HC Andy Reid might end the competition quicker than anyone expected.

As per Charles Goldman’s 53-Man Roster Projection, only Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew will survive. However, Oladokun and Zappe will be cut, leaving the Chiefs with just two QBs on their final roster. Goldman wrote, “I initially thought the Chiefs might go back to Andy Reid’s old ways of rostering three quarterbacks, but neither Oladokun nor Zappe has shown enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster. Oladokun does give you an athletic scout team quarterback who can emulate some of the dual-threat players the team will face in 2025.”

And the tapes confirmed it. Against the Arizona Cardinals, Zappe faltered badly. He completed just 8-of-17 passes for 70 yards, throwing two interceptions, and taking a sack. His passer rating dipped massively, leaving analysts unimpressed. Oladokun, on the other hand, while not spectacular, looked steadier. He threw for 39 yards on 6-of-13 passing and added 26 yards on the ground. More importantly, his timing within the offense reflected his time in Kansas City since 2022. Andy Reid himself offered subtle praise: “I thought he had a good game last week, so he’ll get some playing time this week.”

But the Chiefs might choose roster flexibility over developmental insurance. With Mahomes’ durability since 2018 and Minshew’s proven NFL experience, the need for a third quarterback can be viewed as expendable. But as Goldman noted, neither Oladukun nor Zappe did enough during the preseason appearances to warrant keeping three quarterbacks. In that sense, the cuts will be less about rejection and more about positional priorities.

via Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to head coach Andy Reid before the start of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240211706 JONxSOOHOO

However, with Oladokun and Zappe gone (at least hypothetically for now), the Chiefs’ projected roster will leave them with an unusually thin safety net: one that puts all the weight on Gardner Minshew as the only fallback behind their franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid has raised the stakes for Patrick Mahomes

With the cut projections unfolding, the reality is quite clear for the Chiefs’ quarterback room. Andy Reid’s favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, will be left with no other option but to rely on Gardner Minshew when the starter isn’t under center. But if there are any doubts about Minshew’s role, they were put to rest under the Friday night lights, even in the loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Starting in place of Mahomes, the veteran went 7-of-9 for 70 yards and a touchdown across three drives of work. He orchestrated the offense with poise, leading Kansas City to a 3-for-4 mark on third down during his time on the field. The drive culminated in a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Robert Tonyan midway through the second quarter, a play that showcased Minshew’s trademark grit. “I thought Minshew had a good game,” Andy Reid said of Minshew. “I thought he handled things well, made some nice throws, [handled the] checks and all that stuff.”

However, the Chiefs are still taking a calculated risk. Patrick Mahomes has been remarkably durable, but the league offers no guarantees. If Minshew is forced into extended duty, Kansas City will be leaning on his steadiness and improvisation rather than high-octane playmaking. And if both quarterbacks are sidelined, the Chiefs would be left scrambling outside the building for an emergency fix. Meaning that ‘No other option’ isn’t just a figure of speech: it’s a roster reality.