Chiefs Get Worrying Xavier Worthy Verdict After Andy Reid Addressed Playoff Reality

The Kansas City Chiefs are running out of time after their damaging 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans. The speed that was supposed to redefine the Chiefs’ offense has instead become a symbol of its consistency. And for Xavier Worthy, the verdict is in, and it’s a harsh one. Analyst Chris Simms, while appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, didn’t shy away from sharing his perspective.

“Xavier Worthy has not worked out to the capacity that they intended to as a first-round pick,” he said.

Simms also pointed out the organization’s repeated gamble on smaller receivers, noting elite track speed does not always translate when defensive backs get physical. His assessment now is part of a much larger conversation about what has gone wrong for Kansas City’s offense in 2025.

There’s little question that injuries have played a major role in Worthy’s uneven season. He dislocated his shoulder on the third play, against the Los Angeles Chargers, after a collision with Travis Kelce.

Imago Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 05 Ravens at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409050083

The injury robbed him of a normal stint and forced the Chiefs to open the season without their top three receivers. Rashee Rice was suspended six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, while Jalen Royals missed the first two contests with a knee injury. The early chaos forced Worthy into a role he physically wasn’t ready for.

Worthy has since battled back, adding 456 yards on 38 receptions this season. The Chiefs’ staff manufactured touches creatively to maximize his acceleration, but the explosive downfield impact Kansas City had envisioned has been inconsistent.

Worthy has been accountable despite the criticism.

“When I got hurt in the beginning of the first game, it hurt me, and I felt I let the guys down,” Worthy said.

With playoff hopes fading, the questions surrounding Worthy increased. However, the head coach backed his star.

“Xavier’s a smart kid – he gets all that,” Reid said earlier in the season. “But I’m not sure, you know, we’ll see.”

Adding to the intrigue, Simms also believes that with the Texans’ loss, the Chiefs’ campaign has gone from bad to worse, and they won’t be able to recover from this defeat.

“Certainly not. I think it’s done-done as far as the era, as far as what we’ve seen. They’re going to have to change the roster a little bit and change their team,” he said.

With the Chiefs now at 6–7, that hesitation seems warranted.

Andy Reid on playoff chances amid loss

The Chiefs’ loss to Houston might be the final nail in the coffin of their playoff hopes.

“You hate for it to come down to that, but I have learned over the years that anything’s possible,” Reid said. “I communicated that to the guys. They were down in the dumps after the game.”

There are still chances, but it requires Kansas City to win out and all three teams ahead of them to collapse completely. The margin, for all intents and purposes, is non-existent with only four games remaining. Only rarely in 2025 have the Chiefs looked like a playoff-ready group, as inconsistency, pass protection issues, and an untrustworthy receiver corps have been their downfall.

“But at the same time, you’ve got to pick yourself up, get yourself going again, and hope is always a good motivator,” Reid added.

The defense has fought the good fight, but the failures on offense have dragged them backwards for most of the season. Yet Reid will not raise the white flag, suggesting that at any moment the momentum could change. He is asking his players to view the remaining games as an opportunity instead of a countdown to possible elimination.

In realistic terms, though, Kansas City’s postseason dream rests on circumstances far beyond its control.