Chiefs HC Andy Reid Makes Trade Offer for Tight End After Travis Kelce Drops Retirement Hint

The Kansas City Chiefs have their sight set on a tight end that the Green Bay Packers have yet to get a return on investment on. Green Bay, in fact, won’t mind entertaining the good deal of interest he is expected to draw at the NFL Trade Deadline. With Chiefs’ Travis Kelce teasing retirement on and off lately, Andy Reid actively pursuing trade offers and reinforcements is nothing short of interesting either.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Packers have received trade interest for TE Luke Musgrave, per sources,” journalist Easton Butler informed on X. “The Chiefs and Jaguars are 2 teams that have offered Green Bay, with more this week. Reported offers haven’t been anything higher than a 5th.”

Truth be told, there’s no cause for concern as of now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drafted in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, Musgrave was one of the top TEs that year. In fact, it was the first time since 2008 (Bubba Franks, 14th overall pick) that the Packers had drafted a tight end before the third round. Renowned as a skilled passer with good footwork and route-running, the Oregon State player, who’s currently on a four-year, $8.48 million contract signed in July of 2023,d was even compared to Eagles’ Dallas Goedert at one point. Yet, when the big league decided to knock, Musgrave couldn’t answer fast enough.

His rookie year was promising with 34 receptions for 352 yards and one TD despite missing six games. That year, Musgrave also tied Franks’ record for receptions by a tight end set in 2000. However, injury concerns took over, and so did Tucker Kraft with his elite performances. In 2023, it was a lacerated kidney, followed by an ankle injury next season that saw him miss 10 games, while recording just 7 receptions for 45 yards with no touchdowns in the remaining 7 games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fast forward to this year, and the player is only seeing 35% of snaps. What’s more, the 25-year-old had the lowest run-blocking grade in his team vs the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, as well as for this whole season. So, if the right offer comes in, the Silver and Green could easily consider it. However, for Andy Reid, this move won’t come easily.

Recently, senior NFL reporter Albert Breer dropped a cap space bombshell that explains the challenge. In his latest report, he ranked the teams with the least financial flexibility. And sitting right near the top? The Chiefs with only $1.85 million left to spend. Only the Buffalo Bills have less, at $1.76 million.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If Breer’s numbers are true, Kansas City is in a tight corner. With almost no space to maneuver, trades become nearly impossible. Still, the timing of this pursuit makes sense as Travis Kelce recently dropped retirement hints.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andy Reid can’t ignore Travis Kelce’s hints

Travis Kelce looked like himself in Week 8, when they crushed the Washington Commanders 28-7. Recording six receptions on eight targets for 99 yards, it was his best game of the season. But once the confetti settled, the tone changed. While the team celebrated another dominant win, Kelce’s post-game words caught everyone off guard.

“We’re cherishing every single one of these games, not knowing how long we’ll be able to do this,” he said after the game.

That’s not just reflection, that’s reality setting in. And truth be told, this talk has been floating around for a while now. In fact, before the season even kicked off, he dropped another line that made fans pause.

“Man, it’s the last one on the contract right now,” Kelce said before the season opener. “But I’ll tell you what — I’m feeling young and I’m feeling ready to rock, baby.”

Now, with his contract ending after his 13th NFL season, nothing is confirmed yet. The veteran hasn’t said he’s done, but the hints are there. He still feels strong, still plays with rhythm, but even Andy Reid and the Chiefs know it’s time to start planning for life beyond No. 87.