Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Backs Bold Idea for Alternate Super Bowl Halftime Show Amid Bad Bunny Controversy

Conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA, now run by Erika Kirk after the passing of her husband, Charlie, announced plans for a counter-halftime production during this season’s Super Bowl. They’re calling it The All-American Halftime Show, and it’ll take place across from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

And at least one familiar NFL figure is on board: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt.

Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City owner Clark Hunt, praised both Kirk and Turning Point USA for putting together an alternative show after Bad Bunny’s selection stirred backlash, particularly over his criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Appearing on Fox News, Hunt said she’s “most definitely” looking forward to the event, which Turning Point has billed as a celebration of “faith, family & freedom.”

The group promoted the announcement on X, promising performers and event details soon. Gracie Hunt approved of the effort and of Kirk’s leadership.

“I really respect Erika for all that she’s done, especially with creating a halftime show for America. You know, children are young, they’re impressionable. Young women, young men and everyone, they just need someone to look up to,” Hunt said.

She added that when her grandfather helped name the Super Bowl decades ago, he viewed it as a family event first, something all ages could watch together, where the game was the main attraction and the spectacle never overshadowed football itself. Hunt pointed back to that spirit while noting that the league regularly highlights women, the military, and community initiatives.

“The NFL honors women, the military, this country, celebrates communities. So, I think that whoever they select going forward for the halftime show needs to reflect those values more closely. So, I respect Erika,” she added.

Gracie Hunt even tossed out a couple of names she’d like to see take the NFL stage someday, like Jason Aldean or Taylor Swift. And with Bad Bunny under fire in some circles, the timing of Turning Point’s counterprogramming has only added fuel to the debate.

Bad Bunny and the Super Bowl controversy

Pretty much every Super Bowl halftime headliner draws some level of heat, but the pushback aimed at Bad Bunny has climbed into a different tier altogether.

Bad Bunny has never been shy about where he stands politically. He’s been openly critical of Donald Trump, and his decision to stage a 31-day residency in Puerto Rico rather than tour the mainland U.S. was rooted in concern over mass deportations of Latinos.

He performs almost exclusively in Spanish, and nothing about the Super Bowl stage suggests that will change. Roc Nation, the Jay-Z–founded company that has overseen halftime programming since 2019, is also taking its share of the backlash. And to add to the fire, Bad Bunny was spotted not standing during the playing of “God Bless America” at a Yankees game back on October 7.

Trump, who attended last season’s Super Bowl and recently took in a Commanders game, could very well be in the building again this year. And apparently, he doesn’t even know who Bad Bunny is.

“I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s like, crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

But despite the noise, the league isn’t budging. Commissioner Roger Goodell said as much when he addressed the situation recently, making it clear the NFL has no plans to reconsider its choice.

“It’s carefully thought through. I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment,” Goodell said.